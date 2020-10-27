Letter: Attempted break-in proves importance of police

At approximately 3 a.m. last Friday morning, a group of teens from Winston-Salem attempted to break into my Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep dealership on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Our monitored surveillance cameras immediately identified them and notified the Salisbury Police Department headed by Chief Jerry Stokes. Within minutes, the police were dispatched to the dealership and the perpetrators were arrested, taken into custody and charged. The police performed quickly, efficiently and avoided what could have been a very dangerous, expensive and disruptive crime.

In these troubled times, much publicity has been given to some delusional citizens around the country, to “defund police departments” and, in some cases, eliminate them. What a ridiculous notion!

Unfortunately, criminals are a part of our society and always will be. We need and should be grateful for these brave and dedicated men and women who face danger and possible death every time they go to work. Please respect and honor them whenever you have the chance.

Sincere appreciation to the SPD.

— Gerry Wood

Salisbury