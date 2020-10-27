County reports COVID-19 death from Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — County health officials on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 death from Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, which brings the total to 117 deaths reported since March.

Nine deaths have now been reported at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab. All but 44 deaths have been at congregate care facilities, and the average age remains at 80.

County health officials on Tuesday also added 25 additional cases, amounting to 4,067 total cases since March. The number of currently positive cases improved on Tuesday and is now at 11%, or 464 cases. The county’s recovery rate currently is at 86%, or 3,486 people.

Hospitalizations in the county remained at 17 on Tuesday.

The rate of tests returning positive across the state worsened on Tuesday and is now at 7.3% as 263,883 people have tested positive after 3.89 million tests. A total of 4,211 people have died, and 1,214 people are currently being hospitalized, with 187 of those newly admitted as of Oct. 24. Hospitalization demographic data is updated each Tuesday and Friday, and includes newly admitted patients from the week prior.

Of those newly admitted patients, 27% are among Black North Carolinians and 6% are among Hispanic North Carolinians. About 60% of those hospitalizations are among patients aged 60 to 80+ years old.

State health officials also report that cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings have increased since mid-September, while the number of cases associated with clusters in colleges and universities have been steady since the beginning of September. No cases tied to agriculture, food processing or construction/contractor settings have been reported this month.

Also on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Trinity Oaks said Trinity Living Center will be closed until Nov. 4 after someone tested positive for COVID-19, prompting staff and residents to complete a 14-day quarantine. It had been open throughout the pandemic.

“We are looking forward to re-opening our program and serving our participants again,” said Christina Joyce, the center’s executive director. “We will continue to work with the Rowan County Health Department as we make safety our No. 1 priority, as we have over the past six months of the pandemic.”

The state typically updates its list of outbreaks and clusters each Tuesday and Friday, but that did not occur by deadline Tuesday. County data currently show five congregate care facilities with outbreaks considered active, including Accordius Health, Liberty Commons, Elmcroft, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab and the N.C. State Veterans Home.

Additionally, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows 10 active cases and 78 presumed recoveries at Piedmont Correctional Institute.

