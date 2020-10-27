October 27, 2020

  • 61°

County reports COVID-19 death from Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab

By Natalie Anderson

Published 9:09 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — County health officials on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 death from Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, which brings the total to 117 deaths reported since March.

Nine deaths have now been reported at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab. All but 44 deaths have been at congregate care facilities, and the average age remains at 80.

County health officials on Tuesday also added 25 additional cases, amounting to 4,067 total cases since March. The number of currently positive cases improved on Tuesday and is now at 11%, or 464 cases. The county’s recovery rate currently is at 86%, or 3,486 people.

Hospitalizations in the county remained at 17 on Tuesday.

The rate of tests returning positive across the state worsened on Tuesday and is now at 7.3% as 263,883 people have tested positive after 3.89 million tests. A total of 4,211 people have died, and 1,214 people are currently being hospitalized, with 187 of those newly admitted as of Oct. 24. Hospitalization demographic data is updated each Tuesday and Friday, and includes newly admitted patients from the week prior.

Of those newly admitted patients, 27% are among Black North Carolinians and 6% are among Hispanic North Carolinians. About 60% of those hospitalizations are among patients aged 60 to 80+ years old.

State health officials also report that cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings have increased since mid-September, while the number of cases associated with clusters in colleges and universities have been steady since the beginning of September. No cases tied to agriculture, food processing or construction/contractor settings have been reported this month.

Also on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Trinity Oaks said Trinity Living Center will be closed until Nov. 4 after someone tested positive for COVID-19, prompting staff and residents to complete a 14-day quarantine. It had been open throughout the pandemic.

“We are looking forward to re-opening our program and serving our participants again,” said Christina Joyce, the center’s executive director. “We will continue to work with the Rowan County Health Department as we make safety our No. 1 priority, as we have over the past six months of the pandemic.”

The state typically updates its list of outbreaks and clusters each Tuesday and Friday, but that did not occur by deadline Tuesday. County data currently show five congregate care facilities with outbreaks considered active, including Accordius Health, Liberty Commons, Elmcroft, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab and the N.C. State Veterans Home.

Additionally, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows 10 active cases and 78 presumed recoveries at Piedmont Correctional Institute.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

County reports COVID-19 death from Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab

Education

School district transfers Woodleaf Elementary to county, talks Faith property

Crime

Rowan man sentenced to nearly eight years after federal drug conviction

BREAKING NEWS

Eastern Fence selects Rowan County for new facility, will create 142 jobs, invest $17.5 million

Business

Planning board talks through new rules for solar farms

Crime

Concord man charged in other shootings pleads guilty to 2014 killing

Local

Faith family honors grandmother during Rowan-Cabarrus Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Local

Volunteers needed for Rowan County Christmas Bureau phone bank

Local

United Way’s suicide awareness walk will bring participants “Into the Light”

Local

Rowan County moving forward with Woodleaf community park

Nation/World

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

BREAKING NEWS

Faith, Enochville elementary schools will close at end of school year

Crime

Police: Mini excavator towed by Rockwell man killed Concord motorcyclist

Coronavirus

13% of county’s COVID-19 cases currently positive

Crime

Blotter: 911 call, foot chase produce charges for man found behind dumpster

Crime

Mother, son killed in weekend homicide

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are plans if hospitals reach COVID-19 capacity?

Elections

County tops 38,000 ballots cast during early, absentee voting

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections receives more than 60,000 pens for voters

Nation/World

New storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Crime

Blotter: Teenager charged with felony firearm and drug offenses

Elections

GOP slowly gaining nationwide as early vote total surpasses 2016

Local

BlockWork returns for 10th year of beautification

Local

Big Chili Cook Off changes format, sells 250 tickets