October 25, 2020

  • 66°
Wake Forest sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as Virginia Tech junior defensive end Jaylen Griffin (41) attempts to tackle on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye courtesy of ACC)

Wake Forest upsets No. 19 Virginia Tech

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 25, 2020

By J.D. Brasier

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM —   Walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards and Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to help Wake Forest upset No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16 on Saturday.

Andersen stopped two deep Hokies drives. His third interception ended their final possession.

After the game, Andersen was atop the shoulders of teammates chanting “scholly! scholly!” (scholarship) and “Rudy! Rudy!” (from the movie) as they carried him off the field. A few minutes later, Andersen was treated for a bloody cut on his chin.

“Just a little glue here on the chin,” said Andersen, a Virginia native. “No biggie.”

“That kid’s the definition of a Wake Forest football player,” Wake quarterback Sam Hartman said pointing out Andersen’s grittiness and determination. “When guys like that make plays, it really makes you excited. The kid’s a warrior, he’s a battler.”

After the game, Wake coach Dave Clawson mentioned that Andersen might receive the first scholarship that becomes “available.” “We’re definitely taking care of that next semester.”

Listed as a co-starter on the pre-game depth chart, Andersen already had captured admiration from Hartman, who joked he played a role in Anderson’s ascension up the depth chart by throwing him interceptions in practice.

Beal-Smith set the tone for the Demon Deacons (3-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with a 58-yard run on the game’s first series. He later added runs of 26 and 19 yards.

Hartman threw only 17 times Saturday, completing 12 for 110 yards. But he scrambled 9 yards for the game’s first score.

Hendon Hooker threw for 223 yards and ran for another 98 for the Hokies (3-2, 3-2), who had won six of the previous seven games between the schools.

Hooker completed 17 of 33 passes and rushed 17 times. He connected with James Mitchell on a 39-yard TD pass.

“They (the Deacons) play a bit of a bend-but-don’t-break defense, but they challenged us more on the outside and we didn’t make any big plays throwing the ball,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We weren’t very effective down there.”

Sam Johnson made a 54-yard field goal to pull the Hokies within a touchdown with 2:38 left, but the Deacons recovered an onside kick and later punted to pin the Hokies deep with a less than a minute to play, setting the stage for Andersen’s third interception.

The Hokies gave up big running plays and were unable to mount a consistent passing attack. A season that looked promising after last week’s rout of Boston College, needs a victory at Louisville next week to get back on track.

Following a home sweep of Virginia and Virginia Tech in back-to-back weeks, the resurgent Deacons ride momentum into their second road game of the year at Syracuse.

Known for special play magic under former coach Frank Beamer, Tech pulled off a successful fake punt in the third quarter and seemed to have seized momentum. On fourth and 4 from the Tech 29, punter Oscar Bradburn raced 14 yards around right end for a first down. Two plays later, a personal foul moved the ball to the Wake 37. But Andersen’s interception of an overthrown pass ended the drive.

Tech was penalized 10 times for 112 yards,  threw three interceptions and fumbled a punt return.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Which of the following state races are you most energized about voting in this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

BlockWork returns for 10th year of beautification

Local

Big Chili Cook Off changes format, sells 250 tickets

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

News

Dental deserts: Lack of adequate oral health care across North Carolina

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money

Education

School board set to vote on Faith, Enochville closures Monday

Health

Local health officials worry pandemic will cause long-term effects for children’s health

Local

Ordinance change needed to address night train noise in Salisbury

Elections

Election 2020: Heggins, Warren talk racial injustice, economy

News

Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

BREAKING NEWS

Two bodies found in home on Lincolnton Road

Crime

Man arrested in Kannapolis plotted to kill Biden, found with guns, explosive material, court documents state

Local

Flagger clipped by vehicle, taken to hospital with minor injuries

Coronavirus

County finishes week with five deaths, one of 36 to receive letter from state health officials

Business

Salisbury Newsmedia reaches agreement to sell Innes Street building; Post to remain tenant

Crime

Blotter: Teens attempt to break into Gerry Wood Auto Group

Crime

Man faces arson charges for Kannapolis camper fire

Business

New tenant hopes to lease former K&W Cafeteria building

Nation/World

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

Coronavirus

County adds three more COVID-19 deaths to total