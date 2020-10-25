Library Notes: Streaming soon: Read before you watch

By Abby Hardison

Rowan Public Library

Television, through both cable and Internet streaming platforms, provides viewers the perfect place to enjoy shows adapted from bestselling and beloved books. The lengthy format of television allows the time necessary to unfurl any story with significant background, plots and character-building. Many of the most beloved books and book series have been best served by the scale and scope of television when adapted. So what adaptations will be coming soon to a streaming platform near you? Several. So let’s see what library books you’ll need to pick up soon if you want to be ahead of the curve.

First up is “Hillbilly Elegy,” coming to Netflix in November. Based on the bestselling 2016 memoir of former U.S. Marine, Yale Law graduate, and venture capitalist, J. D. Vance, Hillbilly Elegy depicts Vance’s experience growing up in Ohio in working-class poverty. Directed by Ron Howard and starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, Netflix will release the movie in a few select theaters, and will be available to stream Nov. 24.

On Dec. 17, CBS’s streaming platform All Access will give us Stephen King’s 1978 classic “The Stand.” This nine-episode limited series stars James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgard and tells the story of a worldwide pandemic and the ensuing apocalyptic struggle between survivors and eventually good against evil. Due to the pandemic storyline, this one might hit too close to home for some, or seem perfectly timely for others.

Releasing on Christmas Day on Netflix, mega-producer Shonda Rhimes is bringing us a frothy, delightful series, “Bridgerton,” which is perfect for friends and families to enjoy together. Bestselling romance writer Julia Quinn created a series of eight novels depicting the loving and complicated Bridgerton family of eight children and their beloved widowed mother. The stories take place between 1813 and 1827. The initial press for the adaptation shows sumptuous costumes, majestic English manor homes, and a grand scale fit for the romantic and witty tales of love, intrigue, scandal and redemption.

Bestselling author Kristen Hannah’s 2008 book “Firefly Lane” has been adapted into a Netflix series releasing Dec. 31. The book and the show tell the tale of two best friends and their relationship over the course of three decades. Starring Katherine Heigl, best known from her role on “Grey’s Anatomy” and Sarah Chalke from “Scrubs,” this heartwarming tale is perfect for mothers, daughters, sisters and BFFs to enjoy together this holiday season.

Whether you’re into realistic drama, dark fantasy, or a light romantic escape, readers who prefer to enjoy books before they watch them on screen have several options in the coming months. Check rowanpubliclibrary.com and reserve your print copies or borrow a digital eBook or eAudiobook through the North Carolina Digital Library today.

Abby Hardison is adult services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.