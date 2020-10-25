Deadline for the 2020 4-H Fall Plant Sale is Thursday

By Michael Fine

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Fall is an excellent time of year to establish fruit bearing perennials to enjoy for years to come. In the fall, perennial plants and deciduous trees drop their leaves and divert nutrients back to their root systems. This annual phenomenon allows plants to build their root systems and expand their underground reach into new soil. The root’s expansion is necessary to anchor the plant sufficiently in order to support the above ground growth that will follow in the spring.

Why edible fruiting plants

Edible plants can be planted amongst homescapes just like ornamental plants, but they provide aesthetic pleasure as well as fresh fruits on an annual basis. Peach, pears, apples and plum trees desire full sun and do well in an open setting. Berry bushes and canes do well in areas with full sun as well, but can handle partial shade. Many folks love to train muscadine bushes and blackberry canes along fences and railings. This strategy can take a simple fence and add the privacy and cover of a much more expensive fencing system. In short, with a little creativity and help from your local extension agent, many folks are finding that their home’s landscapes provide ample opportunity to raise homegrown fruits.

The opportunity is here

This year, the Rowan County 4-H clubs are holding their annual plant sale. The varieties of edible perennials and fruit trees that are offered were selected for adaptability in our region. The plants are two years old and have been hand-selected for their health and vigor prior to arriving at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office.

The deadline to order is Thursday. Plant pick up date is Thursday, Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Rowan County Agricultural Center, 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury. Due to COVID-19, we are requesting that you pay in advance and prior to plant pick up to reduce contact on the day of plant pick-up. Please make checks payable to Rowan CES and mail to Rowan County 4-H 2727-A Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. You can also drop off exact cash or check at the extension office at the same address, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

To Order: Go to go.ncsu.edu/2020fallplantsale or call 704-216-8970

Michael Fine is horticulture and natural resource agent with the NC Cooperative Extension.