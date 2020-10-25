Church foundation distributes record amount of money

First United Church of Christ Foundation distributed a record amount of money this year.

Due to a generous contribution, the foundation has doubled in size. Established in 1996, the foundation has distributed funds annually to support programs that better our community. Many of the 35 grants were awarded to Salisbury-Rowan nonprofits. A total of $75,000 was distributed.

Community Care Clinic received funds to help supply 1,200 diabetes medications. The Family Crisis Council received critical transportation funding and Rowan Helping Ministries funding will support leasing of four washing machines.

Educational activities were supported through gifts to Lancaster and Hood Theological Seminaries, Catawba College, ApSeed, the Salisbury-Rowan Symphony Society, Rowan Partners for Education, and Families First.

Faith-based initiatives included United Church Homes and Services, Carolina Senior Care, Rowan One Church/One Child, Black Lake Retreat Center, Johns River Valley Camp, Blowing Rock Convention Center and the E&R Historical Society.

Other community service recipients included Rowan County Literacy Council, Boy Scouts, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Center for Faith and Arts, PFLAG, The Pedal Factory, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan (The Terrie Hess House), Trinity Living Center, Five Alive, Meals On Wheels and the Wallace Cancer Institute.

Within First United Church of Christ, gifts were designated for music, scholarships, Youth missions, knitting supplies, landscaping and maintenance.

The foundation doubled in size due to a significant gift from the estate of Juanita F. Lagg, who was a devoted and active lifetime member of First UCC. Funds are managed and distributed by the Foundation of the Carolinas.