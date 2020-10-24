October 25, 2020

  • 66°

Area Sports Briefs: McCoy scores 3 TDs for Army

By Mike London

Published 10:49 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020

Army’s Sandon McCoy

From staff reports

A.L. Brown graduate Sandon McCoy had three short touchdown runs for Army in Saturday’s 49-3 romp against Mercer.

College volleyball

Tori Hester (West Rowan) made her first start for  Troy on Thursday and had 13 kills, seven digs and three blocks in a five-set loss to Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C.

Golf

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) shot even par 72  Friday in the first round of the Men’s Griffin Amateur being held in Greensboro at Grandover Resort.

Lyerly shot 2-under 70 in Saturday’s second round and moved up to second place, but he’s six shots off the pace.

North Hills volleyball

North Hills Christian lost at Cape Fear Christian 25-15, 25-23 and 25-14 in the  quarterfinals of the NCISAA 1A state playoffs on Friday.

•••

The North Hills middle school volleyball team also won a conference championship in the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association.

Fall baseball 

Jake Dameron and Michael Gracer had doubles in the Kannapolis Towlers’ 2-1 win against Central Davidson.

Michael Specht pitched brilliantly for six innings, striking out nine. Chase Ervin pitched the seventh and got the win on Gracer’s run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh.

•••

Dameron and Tyler Grady homered in the Towelers’ 5-3 win against East Davidson. Mason Murdock had two hits and two RBIs. Gracer pitched three innings in relief and was the winner.

Showcase baseball 

East Carolina commit Jake Hunter (East Rowan) struck out six batters in two innings in a 5-0 South Charlotte Panthers win on Saturday.

•••

Nathan Chrismon (South Rowan) had a double in a 3-2 South Charlotte Panthers win on Saturday.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    Which of the following state races are you most energized about voting in this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

BlockWork returns for 10th year of beautification

Local

Big Chili Cook Off changes format, sells 250 tickets

Lifestyle

Kiwanis Club names five recipients of Centennial Awards

Lifestyle

Rowan County bridge dedicated to local police officer who made ultimate sacrifice

Local

Camp Barnhardt to host drive-in movie, trick-or-treat

News

Dental deserts: Lack of adequate oral health care across North Carolina

Business

Spicing things up: Mise En Place food truck finds success serving Indian fare

Lifestyle

Church foundation distributes record amount of money

Business

Biz Roundup: ‘Forward Rowan’ continues to draw support, raise money

Education

School board set to vote on Faith, Enochville closures Monday

Health

Local health officials worry pandemic will cause long-term effects for children’s health

Local

Ordinance change needed to address night train noise in Salisbury

Elections

Election 2020: Heggins, Warren talk racial injustice, economy

News

Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

BREAKING NEWS

Two bodies found in home on Lincolnton Road

Crime

Man arrested in Kannapolis plotted to kill Biden, found with guns, explosive material, court documents state

Local

Flagger clipped by vehicle, taken to hospital with minor injuries

Coronavirus

County finishes week with five deaths, one of 36 to receive letter from state health officials

Business

Salisbury Newsmedia reaches agreement to sell Innes Street building; Post to remain tenant

Crime

Blotter: Teens attempt to break into Gerry Wood Auto Group

Crime

Man faces arson charges for Kannapolis camper fire

Business

New tenant hopes to lease former K&W Cafeteria building

Nation/World

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

Coronavirus

County adds three more COVID-19 deaths to total