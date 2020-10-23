October 23, 2020

  • 55°

Quotes of the week: ‘I now concede’

By Post Opinion

Published 8:10 am Friday, October 23, 2020

“After many years of trying to keep Faith Elementary School open, I now concede, and no longer oppose the closing of the school.”

— George Wilhelm, in written comments about the potential closing of Faith Elementary School

“This became a real public safety issue when shots were fired.”

— Greg Edds, chairman of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners discussing a permit allowing Reaper’s Realm to continue operations

“We want people to see this as a holiday experience, like you and your family decide to decorate your car with some lights or a Rudolph nose.”

— Hen Henderlite, who shares ‘Tis the Season Spectacular Parade planning duties with Shari Graham

“I didn’t expect the line to be like it was. But glory be to God because we got out of there a lot quicker than I thought we would.”

— Terry Jones, Sunday voter who rode on a bus provided by The Tower of Power United Holy Church

“I do believe that theater has the power to change and heal personally. I think in a time when we are all isolated and feeling boxed in … it’s important that we provide avenues for people to get together safely to express their feelings and express how they’re dealing with these issues.”

— Rod Oden, Lee Street theatre’s executive director on efforts to get a liver performance of ‘Fun Home’ on stage

“I’m glad God’s in charge of the rain. I’d have people mad at me because it would be too dry or too wet.”

  Randy Elium, detailing the struggles of farmers having to cope  with an overabundance of rain this year on top of everything else

“We know that the last quarter of this thing, it’s kind of like the fourth quarter as we move into it, is where the real rubber meets the road. We can’t give up now. We’re over halfway there, but that last little bit is always a challenge.”

— Andrew Smith, United Way Campaign chair on reaching 50% of the organization’s fundraising goal

Print Article

Comments

Business

New tenant hopes to lease former K&W Cafeteria building

Nation/World

Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

Coronavirus

County adds three more COVID-19 deaths to total

Coronavirus

Health department launches billboard campaign to encourage mask wearing, flu vaccination

BREAKING NEWS

Appeals court reverses Salisbury man’s 2018 hit, run conviction

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man served with warrant, charged with cocaine possession

Elections

GOP to high court: Move up North Carolina absentee deadline

Education

Friends of Rowan Public Library to hold annual book sale

Local

Pastoral appreciation event to celebrate Rev. Nilous Avery

Crime

Kannapolis man faces felony charges for injuring officers, fleeing traffic stop

Local

Buck Steam Station’s new recycling unit now processing coal ash

Elections

Election 2020: Ford, Ellis talk racial injustice issues; tout qualifications for Senate race

Business

Halfway point: United Way announces 50% progress toward fundraising goal

News

City moves forward with loan program for women, minority business owners

Education

Science, religion collide for annual Hood Theological Seminary fall conference

News

Sheriff’s Office accepts Shop with a Cop applications

Education

North Hills seniors are leaving their marks

Education

Education briefs: New director named at seminary’s Congregational Faith and Learning Center

Education

Rowan County Early College enrollment opens for 2021-2022 school year

East Spencer

East Spencer board rejects tiny house idea

News

Court lets North Carolina keep absentee deadline extension

News

North Carolina scrambles to inform voters of absentee errors

Coronavirus

Rowan County adds 24 new COVID-19 cases; state remains paused in phase three

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 22