Pastoral appreciation event to celebrate Rev. Nilous Avery

A drive-by pastoral appreciation celebration will be held Sunday honoring the Rev. Nilous M. Avery, II and First Lady Nicole Hill Avery.

Avery has been the pastor of Mount Zion for twenty-eight years. Cars will line-up at 11:45 a.m.

Please decorate your car and/or bring a sign. Social distancing protocol will be followed.

Mount Zion is located at 1920 Shirley Ave. All are invited to participate. For additional information contact Minister Deborah Johnson at 336-466-3087.