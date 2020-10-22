October 22, 2020

  • 77°
Books sit on display at the Friends of RPL bookstore in West End Plaza.

Friends of Rowan Public Library to hold annual book sale

By Staff Report

Published 12:46 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

The Friends of Rowan Public Library’s annual book sale will be held Nov. 14 – 15 at their Second Saturday Bookshop, located in West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W.

This year, the book sale is held in conjunction with the Rowan Museum’s Annual Yard Sale. So, customers can explore the bookshop and then go next door to shop available treasures.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the fun starts at 8:30 a.m., with an hour of prime-selection shopping reserved for Friends of RPL members. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door. Individual, yearlong memberships are $10. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the sale opens to the public and will run until 4 p.m. Sunday’s sale hours are also open to the public and will run 1 to 4 p.m.

Masks are required, and customers are encouraged to bring their own bags. Most items are $2 or less. On Sunday, all books will be half price. There is a limited selection of specialty items that are individually priced.

The book sale selection includes adult, young adult and children’s fiction as well as a wide variety of nonfiction titles. Titles will be in hardback or paperback. DVDs, VHS tapes and CDs will also be sold. The specialty selection includes books, literary-themed gift baskets and other items of note.

While many regulars rank the annual Friends of RPL book sale among can’t-miss fun fall events, the sale is also a way to support the community, both for members of the Friends and non-members alike.

“The Friends exist solely to raise money for our local public library,” said Jennifer Hubbard, president of the Friends of RPL. “People in Rowan County value the work that the library does and are eager to help. It’s been heartening to witness that in both their words and actions. Now that the Second Saturday Bookshop has been open for three Saturdays (the second Saturday of each month), we’ve noticed that some folks now make it a monthly outing.”

For those who would like to support the Library and the Friends of RPL without attending the sale, memberships can be renewed or purchased over the phone by calling 704-216-8240 or visiting rowanpubliclibrary.org.

“Becoming a member of the Friends of RPL not only offers people a chance to do a good deed, but it also allows them to be a part of a book-loving community, a way to announce, ‘I love my library,’” Hubbard said.

Funds raised from the annual Friends of RPL sale are used to support Rowan Public Library programs and initiatives like summer reading programs for all ages, the Friends Concert Series and the Millstream Storytelling Festival for Rowan County second-graders. Learn more at bit.ly/FriendsofRPL.

Print Article

Comments

Elections

GOP to high court: Move up North Carolina absentee deadline

Education

Friends of Rowan Public Library to hold annual book sale

Local

Pastoral appreciation event to celebrate Rev. Nilous Avery

Crime

Kannapolis man faces felony charges for injuring officers, fleeing traffic stop

Local

Buck Steam Station’s new recycling unit now processing coal ash

Elections

Election 2020: Ford, Ellis talk racial injustice issues; tout qualifications for Senate race

Business

Halfway point: United Way announces 50% progress toward fundraising goal

News

City moves forward with loan program for women, minority business owners

Education

Science, religion collide for annual Hood Theological Seminary fall conference

News

Sheriff’s Office accepts Shop with a Cop applications

Education

North Hills seniors are leaving their marks

Education

Education briefs: New director named at seminary’s Congregational Faith and Learning Center

Education

Rowan County Early College enrollment opens for 2021-2022 school year

East Spencer

East Spencer board rejects tiny house idea

News

Court lets North Carolina keep absentee deadline extension

News

North Carolina scrambles to inform voters of absentee errors

Coronavirus

Rowan County adds 24 new COVID-19 cases; state remains paused in phase three

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 22

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two deputies injured, suspect shot during chase on U.S. 601

Education

One speaks, two write to oppose Enochville Elementary closure

Local

City partners with Rowan Helping Ministries to establish donation-driven utilities assistance program

Elections

Board of Elections continues counting absentee ballots, resumes ‘curing’ deficient ones

Business

County commissioners delay consideration of new events center in China Grove

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 outbreak emerges at N.C. State Veterans Home, another declared over