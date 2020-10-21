October 22, 2020

  • 59°

Court lets North Carolina keep absentee deadline extension

By News Service Report

Published 11:50 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

By Jonathan Drew
Associated Press

North Carolina can accept absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day for more than a week afterward, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block an extension for accepting the ballots that was announced in late September. The State Board of Elections decided then that absentee ballots could be accepted until Nov. 12 as long as they were mailed by Election Day, lengthening the timeframe from three to nine days. The change was made as part of a legal settlement with voting rights advocates.

State and national Republican leaders went to court to fight the deadline extension. But the federal appeals court denied their emergency request to block the change.

The court’s majority opinion notes that ballots must still be postmarked by Election Day to be counted. The opinion says that “everyone must submit their ballot by the same date. The extension merely allows more lawfully cast ballots to be counted, in the event there are any delays precipitated by an avalanche of mail-in ballots.”

The opinion also noted that if the court forced the state to shorten the deadline, it would violate a legal principle that limits how federal courts intervene in ballot rules close to an election.

The ruling was decided 12-3. All 15 of the court’s active judges participated, rather than a smaller panel, in a sign of the case’s importance.

Last week, a judge in a lower federal court ruled the state couldn’t accept absentee ballots that lacked a witness signature, forcing them to rewrite some procedures for handling mail-in votes. But he declined to intervene on the deadline for accepting absentee ballots.

Republicans including state legislative leaders and lawyers for President Donald Trump’s campaign then asked the 4th Circuit to step in.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Buck Steam Station’s new recycling unit now recycling coal ash

Elections

Election 2020: Ford, Ellis talk racial injustice issues; tout qualifications for Senate race

Business

Halfway point: United Way announces 50% progress toward fundraising goal

News

City moves forward with loan program for women, minority business owners

Education

Science, religion collide for annual Hood Theological Seminary fall conference

News

Sheriff’s Office accepts Shop with a Cop applications

Education

North Hills seniors are leaving their marks

Education

Education briefs: New director named at seminary’s Congregational Faith and Learning Center

Education

Rowan County Early College enrollment opens for 2021-2022 school year

East Spencer

East Spencer board rejects tiny house idea

News

Court lets North Carolina keep absentee deadline extension

News

North Carolina scrambles to inform voters of absentee errors

Coronavirus

Rowan County adds 24 new COVID-19 cases; state remains paused in phase three

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 22

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two deputies injured, suspect shot during chase on U.S. 601

Education

One speaks, two write to oppose Enochville Elementary closure

Local

City partners with Rowan Helping Ministries to establish donation-driven utilities assistance program

Elections

Board of Elections continues counting absentee ballots, resumes ‘curing’ deficient ones

Business

County commissioners delay consideration of new events center in China Grove

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 outbreak emerges at N.C. State Veterans Home, another declared over

Crime

Police: Two armed men rob local convenience store

Crime

Blotter: Local woman swindled out of hundreds in gift card scam

News

‘People are the parade’: Salisbury’s annual Christmas parade reinvents itself in year of coronavirus

News

Commissioners grant permit, allow Reaper’s Realm to continue operations for remainder of Halloween season