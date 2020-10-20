Police: Two armed men rob local convenience store

SALISBURY — Police say two armed men walked into a local convenience store Monday night and demanded the clerk hand over the money.

The two men walked behind the counter of the Circle K, 1015 East Innes St., shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to Salisbury Police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

One suspect displayed a gun and told the clerk to “give it up.” The men left the store with an unknown amount of money and a carton of cigarettes.

One suspect wore all black with a black bandana covering his face while the other wore a yellow hooded sweatshirt and light colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.