October 20, 2020

New COVID-19 outbreak emerges at N.C. State Veterans Home, another declared over

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

SALISBURY — A second COVID-19 outbreak emerged Tuesday at a nursing home in Rowan County and as another one was declared over.

In a biweekly update of outbreaks, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said there are new cases among staff and one new resident case at the N.C. State Veteran’s Home, which was previously the site of a deadly outbreak declared over in August. At the time, the nursing home had seen 18 staff cases, 37 resident cases and 15 deaths.

State data show the N.C. State Veterans Home is one of seven active outbreaks at congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes, residential care facilities and prisons and jails.

No longer among those facilities is Autumn Care of Salisbury, which saw a total of 17 staff and 36 resident cases as well as seven deaths. An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission in the facility, which is either 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

Still on the list of active outbreaks are Accordius Health, Liberty Commons, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, Compass Assisted Living, Elmcroft of Salisbury and Piedmont Correctional Facility. Elmcroft is in its second outbreak, which totals 30 resident and nine staff cases as well as one death, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Rowan County Health Department does not count the staff cases in its tally, an indication they may not live in Rowan County.

At Piedmont Correctional Institution, there are just eight active cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Services.

Across Rowan County, there are 463 active COVID-19 cases, 20 Rowan County residents currently hospitalized and 111 dead. There have been 3,910 cases over the course of the outbreak; 3,336 people have recovered. There have been 611 cases in congregate living facilities and 252 total Rowan County residents hospitalized.

The Rowan County Health Department says the average age of positives is 43.8. The average age of the hospitalized is 64, and the average age of those who have died is 80.

With 49,670 total tests conducted, Rowan County is on track to top 50,000 tests when the Rowan County Health Department adds negative tests to its tally later this week.

