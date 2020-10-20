October 20, 2020

  • 50°

Letter: Vote Republican all the way down the ballot

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Many are going to the polls, excited to vote for President Donald Trump. Don’t forget that he can’t do it alone. Vote Republican all the way down the ticket.

We need Dan Forest as governor. We need a governor who will pass a state budget and teacher pay raises, not veto them to play politics. Unlike his opponent, Dan Forest would not have a State Board of Elections pulling tricks to bypass election law in an effort to weaken election integrity. We need a governor and attorney general who will support the commonsense voter ID laws passed by our legislature, not fight against the will of the people of N.C.

We need judges who will judge based on the Constitution, not cancelling out commonsense voter ID laws or throwing elections into last minute turmoil to politically influence district lines. This election, all candidates will be labeled as Republican or other, except for the nonpartisan school board races. We can’t let liberals legislate through the courts; we need conservative judges.

Vote Republican. Vote all the way down the ticket. Each position matters!

— Elaine Hewitt

Cleveland

Print Article

Comments

News

‘People are the parade’: Salisbury’s annual Christmas parade reinvents itself in year of coronavirus

News

Commissioners grant permit, allow Reaper’s Realm to continue operations for remainder of Halloween season

Elections

Republican Rep. Budd maintains fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Huffman

Local

City council to consider ‘Share 2 Care’ fund for locals behind on water, sewer payments

Education

None speak against closure during hearing to shutter Faith Elementary

Crime

Blotter: Police find car windows shot out, bullet holes in home on West Horah Street

Crime

Five held at gunpoint in East Lafayette Street robbery

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask questions about Shober Bridge, voting safeguards

Elections

Political notebook: More than 1.4 million votes cast already in North Carolina

Elections

‘Souls to the polls’: More than 1,300 cast ballots on first Sunday of early voting

Crime

Crime blotter: Salisbury man faces charges for firing shotgun in city limits, drug possession

Local

Search continues for missing hiker from Asheville

Local

A stroll through the scarecrows: fall-themed activity draws visitors to NC Transportation Museum

Elections

Despite scandal, Cunningham maintains small lead in Senate race; supporters say policy positions more important

Lifestyle

Rowan Helping Ministries golf tournament raises $20,000

Local

Town of Spencer forging ahead five years after drafting plans for Park Plaza

Business

Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

Business

Elderberry syrup: the popular purple product that has become a mainstay in local stores

Local

Trinity Oaks to host Halloween Spooktacular

Entertainment

Lee Street theatre improves virus prevention tactics, “determined” for ‘Fun Home’ to open

News

Deficient NC absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

News

Cunningham outraises Tillis, enters October with less cash

News

Ex- GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker

Nation/World

Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states