October 20, 2020

Letter: Stay home if you’re afraid

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

For Julie Clawson, the person who was appalled at the lack of masks downtown, girl, there is something in U.S.A. called freedom.

We have the freedom of choice, freedom to not wear masks if not so desired, freedom to stay home if you don’t like your surroundings. To call for a shut down of the cruise-in was plain selfish. Who are you to decide events for Salisbury? And what is totally appalling is you complaining police were doing nothing about maskless people!

You want to live in a society where you can be arrested for having a choice different from others? Thats terrifying!

You afraid of the virus? Then stay home!

— MaryLee Scott

Salisbury

