Letter: Election about saving America from Democrats, media, big tech
The upcoming election is really more about than just picking between Trump or Biden.
It’s about saving America from those hell-bent on destroying America. The Democrats have embraced violence, radicalism and pure hatred with assistance from the mainstream media and big tech like we’ve never seen before.
We may not be a perfect country, but we know when our liberty and freedoms are being openly challenged. Don’t give in.
— Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
You Might Like
Letter: Democratic governors to blame for bad business
Donald Trump is the best president we have ever had. He has done everything he said he would do and... read more