Letter: Democratic governors to blame for bad business

Donald Trump is the best president we have ever had. He has done everything he said he would do and more, too.

Business is down now because all the Democratic governors in every state have shut down businesses thinking it would hurt our great president, but people with common sense can see through it. It is nothing but politics.

I pray that Donald Trump will be our next great president for four more years. If we get Biden, we have had it. He cannot make a speech. He is being told every word to say.

On the voting date, remember who closed down the stores and caused business to be bad.

— Linda Connelly

Landis