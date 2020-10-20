October 20, 2020

Blotter: Local woman swindled out of hundreds in gift card scam

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A local woman was swindled out of $340 after she was told to send money via eBay gift cards to put toward the cost of a DirecTV upgrade.

The 62-year-old woman discovered after she’d sent the gift cards that it was a scam, said Salisbury police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

The incident occurred over the weekend when she received a phone call from someone purporting to be from DirecTV. She was told she needed to obtain the eBay gift cards to receive the upgrade. She bought $340 worth of gift cards, called a different phone number and gave that person the numbers from the gift cards, Walker said.

Walker said afterward she didn’t feel right and contacted eBay and DirectTV. Neither entity had anything to do with the original call the victim received.

Walker said it’s unlikely the woman will be able to recoup any of her money.

His advice to citizens: “Don’t ever conduct business with an offer that promises if you purchase gifts cards you will receive something in return.”

“This is always a scam,” he said.

In other Salisbury Police Department

• Oasis Car Spa reported on Monday the business was the victim of burglary at 220 Faith Road.

• Superior Walls reported on Monday someone stole a utility trailer from the business in the 3500 block of S. Main St.

• The city of Salisbury reported on Monday a property in the 700 block of Lincolnton Road was vandalized sometime between July 31 through Monday.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole guns from his property sometime between Friday and Monday in the 1700 block of S. Main Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Hills Minnow Farm reported on Thursday larceny from the store, located at 7940 Bringle Ferry Road.

• Curt’s Variety and Discount reported a theft on Thursday at the business, 7430 East N.C. 152, Rockwell.

• Bojangles’ reported on Thursday someone used counterfeit money at the business, 975 Peeler Road.

• A man reported on Thursday his lawnmower was stolen from his property in the 200 block of Goodson Road.

• Custom Golf Cart reported on Thursday larceny at the business, 1735 Heilig Road.

• A woman reported on Thursday she was the victim of fraud while in the 400 block of Dean Road, Cleveland.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone stole her firearm from the 1500 block of Cannon Street, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Thursday someone stole his belongings from the 100 block of Red Cedar Road, Mooresville.

• Michael Vernon Chunn, 41, was charged on Thursday with felony hit and run while at the Rowan County courthouse.

• Karima Aquila Muhammad, 23, was charged on Thursday with simple assault while at the Rowan County courthouse.

