October 19, 2020

Blotter: Police find car windows shot out, bullet holes in home on West Horah Street

By Carl Blankenship

Published Monday, October 19, 2020

SALISBURY – Shots fired were reported on the 1400 block of West Horah Street just after midnight on Saturday.

Lt. Lee Walker, of the Salisbury Police Department, said officers found car windows shot out on a 2003 Acura and two bullet holes in the side of a home.

One witness said there were two unknown males on the side of the residence leaving the scene.

In other crime reports:

• On Friday, Salisbury Police arrested Kytedz Orion Edwards, 20, of Salisbury, on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Edwards allegedly threw a speaker at the victim’s head and broke her nasal cavity during the domestic dispute reported at about 10 a.m. on Friday.

• Police are looking for a man in connection to a hit and run causing property damage which occurred just before midnight on Saturday. A black Dodge Ram pickup ran off the roadway on Brenner Avenue and Milford Hills into the wooded area. The driver fled, and police found a shot glass in the center console as well as alcohol spilled on the floor of the truck.

• Jeremy Dwayne Miller, 31, was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs after he was discovered passed out in a truck in someone else’s driveway on Smith Road in Kannapolis. Rowan County Sheriff Office Maj. John Sifford said there were pill bottles in the truck along with a plastic bag with white powder inside.

Miller eventually woke up and was treated by refused medical transport. There were allegedly pill bottles discovered in Miller’s pockets along with a small scale when he was placed under arrest and searched. Officers also allegedly found bags on Miller, including one with drug paraphernalia and another with what appeared to be a crack cocaine rock.

• Fuel was stolen from a county maintenance vehicle between Saturday and Sunday. Police discovered holes were drilled in the gas tank and and the fuel removed.

• There were five larceny reports from Walmart during the weekend. Products stolen ranged from batteries to dish soap.

• There was a report of two counterfeit $20 bills being used at the Peeler Road Bojangles between Thursday and Friday. Sifford said it is not unusual for counterfeit bills to appear occasionally.

• A woman reported credit card fraud after her son allegedly used a card for unauthorized purchases into the hundreds of dollars.

