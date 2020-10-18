Volleyball: North Hills girls volleyball team win conference
SALISBURY — North Hills Christian School’s girls volleyball team is the champion of the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association.
North Hills wrapped up the regular season with a home win over Victory Christian Center School of Charlotte.
North Hills players Ava Corriher, Elisabeth Houghton, Elizabeth Jones, Carson Simmerson and Anna Teague were named to the all-conference team.
The team is ranked in the top three in NCISAA 1A and looks to continue building on its success in the state playoffs that begin on Oct. 20.
