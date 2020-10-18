October 18, 2020

Letter: Keep America great with your vote

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

As a registered unaffiliated voter, I urge all eligible citizens to please vote in the upcoming election. This may be the most important election in our lifetimes, and the future of our country is at stake.  

Just four short years ago, the future of our country was in jeopardy. Our once powerful military was being neglected. Our economy was struggling. We had no borders, and illegal immigration was rampant. Our foreign policy was a catastrophe. Obamacare dismantled our health care system with increased costs and the loss of doctors and insurance for many citizens. There were socialist attacks on our faith and religion. Our second amendment rights were being challenged. We began to witness riots, violence and vandalism in many cities. There was a lack of respect for law enforcement. There was no vision for America, no purpose, no strategy and no direction.  Our country was in need of new leadership.  

In 2016, a new generation of voters demanded a change. Soon, promises were made and promises were kept. As a result, we now have the strongest and most respected military in the world. We’ve experienced the best economy in the history of our country. Millions of Americans, including women, Blacks and Hispanics, were lifted from the unemployment ranks, the food stamp program and other welfare benefits. A renewed foreign policy made the United States the most respected country in the free world. Illegal immigration and terrorism were significantly reduced. More Americans are now making a positive contribution to society than at any time in our country’s history. We now have hope for our future and for future generations.  

So as you prepare to vote in the coming weeks, we ask that you please pray for our country and vote to keep America great. The choice is yours.

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

