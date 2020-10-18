Letter: Good to see generosity during pandemic
A grateful “thank you” to the Stanbacks and Carnival Shoe Store for giving to each Rowan County Schools third grader a voucher for a free pair of tennis shoes of their choice.
The store had a range of shoes available to fit the taste of most. One happy young man from my house got a pair of Nike shoes worth $50, which he deemed stylish and cool.
In a time of this pandemic, it was refreshing to see such generosity which put a needed smile on the face of many of those who are our future.
— Ada Fisher
Salisbury
