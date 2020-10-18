Biz Roundup: RCCC to host conference on diversity, equity and inclusion

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will host “A New Way Forward with G.U.I.D.E. (Growth,Understanding, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity),” a virtual conference taking place on Nov. 6

“The current social and political climate calls for higher education to be equipped to address historical racial inequalities and model values of inclusion and equity. We hope to create a learning space for participants to celebrate achievements, be inspired by best practices, and learn how to drive change in their organizations,” Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, said in a news release. “I am honored and excited to be part of this important and timely event, which I believe will contribute to greater understanding, awareness and action.”

Nationally known educator and author Dr. Newton Miller will deliver the keynote address at the conference, which is free and open to the public. Miller’s talk, which is titled “Why Some Seeds Don’t Grow: What Works to Ensure Student Success,” will explore a study involving 1,300 men of color who were successful in their higher education programs, examining topics such as implicit bias and strategies to increase retention.

A panel discussion titled “Put Your Power Where Your Privilege Is: How You Can Impact Equity Issues,” will feature Dr. Emad Rahim, Bellevue University; Dr. Jovany Felix, North Carolina Central University; Daryle Adams, Kannapolis City Schools; Dr. Angelo Markantonakis, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; and Dr. Steve Cathcart, Cabarrus Health Alliance.

The conference also will include a variety of breakout sessions with experts in topics related to diversity, inclusion and equity:

Dr. Carol Spalding, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Dr. Brent Lewis, James Madison University

Dr. Geleana Alston, North Carolina A&T University

Keisha Jones, Davidson County Community College

Michael Hughes, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Dr. Shivaji Kumar, Amherst College

Betty S. Foh, Cabarrus Health Alliance

Dr. Catina Galloway, Guilford Technical Community College

Dr. Angela D. Davis, Durham Technical Community College

Dr. Katrina Ramsey Arnold, Pitt Community College

Dr. Levy Brown, Vance-Granville Community College

Dr. Jodi Fiorini, Wichita State University

Flora Calderón-Steck, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Juana Hernández Urquiza, College Foundation of North Carolina

“More than 1,000 participants from across the United States have registered to attend this important virtual conference, and we even have a registrant from Australia,” Rowan-Cabarrus Chief Human Resources Officer Nekita Eubanks said in a news release.

The conference will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.rccc.edu/diversityandinclusion. The deadline to register is Oct. 19. If you require an accommodation to participate in this event, contact Joanne Rusnak at joanne.rusnak@rccc.edu by Oct. 23. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-7222.

Novant Health honored as a Digital Health Most Wired organization

SALISBURY — Novant Health has been recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives in the Digital Health Most Wired program for the fourth year in a row.

The annual survey assesses how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs. Novant Health scored a 9 out of 10 in acute care.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the leading health care organizations using technology to provide remarkable and accessible care,” Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer for Novant Health, said in a news release. “As Novant Health continues to improve the health of communities, we are constantly developing and leveraging innovative technology solutions to enhance the patient experience and advance our ability to meet the unique needs of every patient.”

A total of 30,091 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program.

“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in health care for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell said in a news release. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why health care organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety.

Bogen new foundation director for Carolina Caring

SALISBURY — Anne Bogen was recently announced as the new foundation director for Carolina Caring, an independent community healthcare provider.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help further the mission of Carolina Caring to provide world-class, compassionate care to our community,” Bogen said in a news release. “I have seen first-hand how impactful it is for donors to contribute to charitable efforts that help ensure that everyone has access to healthcare regardless of their ability to pay.”

Bogen will now oversee a foundation that supports the mission of Carolina Caring by providing financial support for patient care as well as programs and services that are not covered by any other means.

Bogen is experienced in the nonprofit sector after working as the chief development officer for the Holy Angels Foundation. As a mother of a son born with special needs, Bogen was introduced to the Holy Angels foundation in 2010, which provided a compassionate environment for her son.

Bogen received her Bachelor’s of arts at Lenoir-Rhyne University and a Master’s of arts at Appalachian State University.

Arts & Cultural Development Grants deadline is Nov. 2

SALISBURY — The Rowan Arts Council is working to collect applications for the fall Arts & Cultural Development Grants cycle.

The ACD grants are designed to support the vision and mission of the Rowan Arts Council by providing direct support to arts and cultural partners.

The deadline for grant applications is Monday, Nov. 2. Application forms and grant guidelines are available at the Rowan Arts Council website at www.visitsalisburync.com/rowanartscouncil/grants/arts-cultural-grant/. The grant application can now be completed and submitted entirely online. The Rowan Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications may be mailed to the office at 204 E. Innes St., Suite 120, Salisbury, NC 28144 or emailed to rowanarts@visitsalisbury.com.

The grant applications submitted for the spring 2020 cycle were delayed due to COVID-19 and will be included in the fall cycle.

For questions or more information, contact Rowan Arts Council at 704-638-3100, Ext. 2060 or email rowanarts@visitsalisbury.com.

Three Rivers Land Trust’s inaugural 2020 Outdoor Challenge in November

SALISBURY — Three Rivers Land Trust will host its inaugural 2020 Outdoor Challenge throughout November.

The virtual challenge encourages people to get outside and explore the outdoors. Contestants will compete to log the most miles by foot (hike or run), by bike or by water (non-motorized means) within the month of November, no matter where they live. For the challenge Three Rivers Land Trust is partnering with 15 county convention and visitors bureaus.

“Since 1995, Three Rivers has committed to conserving our local landscapes and family farms. We are excited to engage more people in our conservation mission and help increase our local tourism markets,” Three Rivers Land Trust Executive Director Travis Morehead said in a news release.

Registration for the 2020 Outdoor Challenge begins on Oct. 16 and can be accessed by visiting www.threeriverslandtrust.org/outdoorchallenge_2020. Registration starts with $35, which includes a Three Rivers Land Trust membership, a custom neck gaiter and the chance to win numerous prizes and giveaways. Family and youth discounts are available.

To learn more about this event or how to become a Three Rivers Land Trust member, contact Associate Director of the Three Rivers Land Trust Michael Nye Fulk at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.