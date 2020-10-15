October 15, 2020

  • 54°

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

Overton Elementary First Class Adventurers

These Overton students were recognized for demonstrating creativity.

Kindergarten: Ethan Walker, Malachi Williams-Mullis

First Grade: Journie Harrington, Akeem McKnight, Isaiah Covington

Second Grade: Waylen Jarrett, James Stephenson, Kelly Alas-Cruz

Third Grade: Clayton Davis, D’Aija Horne, Khloee Jefferies

Fourth Grade: Genesis Zuniga-Carrazco, Samantha Lewis

Fifth Grade:  Mason Hall

Bostian Elementary September Good Citizens

These students were recognized for standing out as exemplary citizens in September, going above and beyond what is expected of them.

Kindergarten: Coen Esquer, Harrison Mabrito, Eli Starr, Reagan Siege, Lyric Fetters, Moira Miller

First Grade: Holden Basinger, Cooper Delehant, Olivia Gray, Liam Fleming, Ellasyn Foster, Harrison Hunt

Second Grade: Kendall Laskey, Miles Pethel, Payton Brown, Mason Walker, Kourtney Propst, Adysen Eller, Braylen Tapp

Third Grade: Caelyn Christy, Nolan Harbaugh, Essie Buckwalter, Logan Rabon, Hallie Ward, Brock Galloway, Austin Ferrell

Fourth Grade: Anabelle Chavis, Carson Gordon, Makayla Adams, Maddox Honeycutt, Megan Linebarger, John Johnson

Fifth Grade: Reagan Bradshaw, MaKenna Overcash, London Johnson, Tyler Lowery, Addison Page, Carson Pethel

Millbridge Elementary September Good Citizens
These students were recognized for standing out as exemplary citizens in September, going above and beyond what is expected of them.
Kindergarten: Rut Guevara Hernandez, Bentley Barnhill, Ella Marsh, Jude Lee, Brinleigh Beaver and Ava Spratt
First grade: Kinley Hinson, Ella Weddington, Michael Salinas, Charlee Adams, Emersyn Kirkman and Aaron Gonzalez
Second grade: Arraya Vail, Keaton Chavis, Alexandra Takah, Christopher Mitchell, Vada Overcash, Hudson Houghton and Lorelai Ross
Third grade: Kelsey Sloop, Harper Deal, Allison Ferguson, Julian Nichols, Ricardo Pacheco Cruz, Benjamin Dayvault, Peyton Branham, Claire Wells, Halle Fox and Carsyn Wilhelm
Fourth grade: Jose Pacheco Cruz, Emily Parham, Lila Canup, Claire Bober, Ava Hainor, Brody Richardson, Emory Stewart and Bralynn McElligott
Fifth grade: Piper Biggers, Trexler Yon, Lily Stallings, Kinley Rooks, Andrea Muravska, Emma Rogers, Ashley Shell and Hope Julian

Collegiate Honors

Sierra Davis, of Salisbury, graduated from the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College of Chiropractic

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Law enforcement officials tout progress to reduce crime in Salisbury

Business

Extensive renovation on downtown building nears finish, Barnhardt Jewelers and apartments to come

Local

New program connects older adults with Uber, Lyft drivers

Local

Fun fruit for the garden: 4-H plant sale coming up

Education

Woodson Planetarium director named to Space Grant, NASA cohort

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools turns off still-uncollected devices

News

Education Briefs: Lattimore joins Hood board

News Main

Sports Legends: Linebacker Crapster played football with passion

Local

Two injured, one flown out after car crashes into telephone pole

Coronavirus

County adds 14 new cases to data hub; state health department to hold community testing events

Crime

Salisbury woman faces cocaine, marijuana charges

Elections

Chamber of Commerce confident in COVID-19 safety protocols at Tuesday night forum

Kannapolis

Two Kannapolis police officers honored for grabbing man off of bridge guardrail

Crime

Crime blotter: Oct. 15

Business

Disney seminar could provide “shot in the arm” to local businesses

News

Rowan Museum packages German history lesson into to-go dinner

Business

Candidates talk economic recovery, health care; Heggins leaves forum after opening

Education

$26 million grant will reward teachers, pay for renewal development

Nation/World

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Nation/World

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Education

One more approval left after Faith Academy clears charter advisory board

Education

RSS athletic programs face financial shortfalls due to canceled, delayed seasons

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported; state’s rate of tests returning positive grows