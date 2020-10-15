October 15, 2020

  • 54°

Letter: Memorable experience in Wilmington

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

While on vacation in Wilmington during my daughter’s fall break this past weekend, I had an amazing and memorable encounter with stranger. A friend and I were practicing tennis (simply hitting) and a single gentleman approached the courts.

My friend saw he had a ball machine and looked like he was about to teach or take a lesson. He said to me he may want our court, as we had the only court without pickleball lines. I offered to the gentleman, if he would like our court, we’d be happy to move to the one beside the one we were on. He said he would. While we were picking up our waters and keys, he approached us and said: “Is it ok if I say something you? What you just did is what this country is all about. I am from India and people from my country and others come here for a better life, for the skyscrapers, for economic opportunity, jobs. But skyscrapers and big cities and money are not what this country is about. It’s about how you treat others and the kindness that is offered to strangers. We’ll never see each other again, you don’t know me, but these kinds of acts are what this country is all about.”

My friend and I who don’t align politically, while maintaining a meaningful friendship, simply looked at each other and said “he’s right” and thanked him.

What he offered was so simple, yet so profound. I hope readers take his message and hold on to it as we move forward, together, as a nation, as a people.

— Bryan Wymbs

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Law enforcement officials tout progress to reduce crime in Salisbury

Business

Extensive renovation on downtown building nears finish, Barnhardt Jewelers and apartments to come

Local

Fun fruit for the garden: 4-H plant sale coming up

Local

New program connects older adults with Uber, Lyft drivers

Education

Woodson Planetarium director named to Space Grant, NASA cohort

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools turns off still-uncollected devices

News

Education Briefs: Lattimore joins Hood board

News Main

Sports Legends: Linebacker Crapster played football with passion

Local

Two injured, one flown out after car crashes into telephone pole

Coronavirus

County adds 14 new cases to data hub; state health department to hold community testing events

Crime

Salisbury woman faces cocaine, marijuana charges

Elections

Chamber of Commerce confident in COVID-19 safety protocols at Tuesday night forum

Kannapolis

Two Kannapolis police officers honored for grabbing man off of bridge guardrail

Crime

Crime blotter: Oct. 15

Business

Disney seminar could provide “shot in the arm” to local businesses

News

Rowan Museum packages German history lesson into to-go dinner

Business

Candidates talk economic recovery, health care; Heggins leaves forum after opening

Education

$26 million grant will reward teachers, pay for renewal development

Nation/World

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Nation/World

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Education

One more approval left after Faith Academy clears charter advisory board

Education

RSS athletic programs face financial shortfalls due to canceled, delayed seasons

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported; state’s rate of tests returning positive grows