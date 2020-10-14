October 14, 2020

  • 57°
Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Power workers repairing the lines and replacing the pole after the collision.

Two injured, one flown out after car crashes into telephone pole

By Carl Blankenship

Published 9:10 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

WOODLEAF — A vehicle occupied by two people crashed into a telephone poll on Potneck Road at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in minor injuries to one and the other occupant being flown to Rowan Medical Center due to more serious injuries.

Woodleaf Fire Chief Bubba Gregory said the pole the driver struck broke and brought down power lines. Despite the live lines down, no one was injured by them and there was no fire.

Gregory said both occupants got out of the vehicle on their own. When first responders arrived, they provided basic care and arranged for a medical helicopter.

Utility crews were on scene to repair the lines and firefighters were directing traffic around the work after the incident.

Woodleaf, Franklin, Locke and Scotch Irish fire departments responded along with Rowan County EMS and the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Two injured, one flown out after car crashes into telephone pole

Coronavirus

County adds 14 new cases to data hub; state health department to hold community testing events

Crime

Salisbury woman faces cocaine, marijuana charges

Elections

Chamber of Commerce confident in COVID-19 safety protocols at Tuesday night forum

Kannapolis

Two Kannapolis police officers honored for grabbing man off of bridge guardrail

Crime

Crime blotter: Oct. 15

Business

Disney seminar could provide “shot in the arm” to local businesses

News

Rowan Museum packages German history lesson into to-go dinner

Business

Candidates talk economic recovery, health care; Heggins leaves forum after opening

Education

$26 million grant will reward teachers, pay for renewal development

Nation/World

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Nation/World

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Education

One more approval left after Faith Academy clears charter advisory board

Education

RSS athletic programs face financial shortfalls due to canceled, delayed seasons

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported; state’s rate of tests returning positive grows

Crime

Blotter: Rowan investigators looking into vandalism of Woodleaf church

Crime

Inmate charged with attacking, injuring Rowan Detention Center officer

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to stick with plan B until January

Local

Cleveland man to walk for six hours to raise money for mother’s cancer treatment

Education

School board agrees to hold public hearing on Henderson Independent closure

Elections

Election 2020: In 76th District race, Warren, Heggins differ on COVID-19 response, Medicaid expansion

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases added to outbreak at Salisbury prison

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office announces agency promotions

Local

Sales tax revenue remains high, but county officials expect decrease