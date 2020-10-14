October 14, 2020

  • 52°

Gary Pearce: No more debates needed

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Presidential debates are outdated. They’ve outlived their sell-by date. They should be consigned to the dustbin of history.

COVID-19 killed off this week’s scheduled presidential debate. Common sense says cancel them for all time. Sixty years after the Kennedy-Nixon debates, they no longer serve any useful purpose. In fact, debates are downright dangerous to democracy.

They hit bottom when the highlight of the vice presidential debate was a fly on Mike Pence’s hair.

In that first encounter of the 2024 cycle, Kamala Harris proved herself a formidable debater. Both she and Pence dodged questions. Pence was effective attacking Joe Biden and defending President Trump. But if the Trump-Pence ticket is losing women voters, why did Pence constantly interrupt and talk over the two women on stage?

Even the fly stopped after two minutes.

President Trump’s insults and interruptions made the first presidential debate painful to watch. His performance may have been as harmful to his political health as the virus was to his physical health. Polls showed him falling as far as 14 points behind Biden.

One report said Chris Christie (who was hospitalized for Covid) urged Trump to interrupt Biden; that apparently causes people who stutter to lose their train of thought.

Trump did throw Biden off stride. He threw moderator Chris Wallace off stride. And he may have turned off swing voters, especially those who like his policies but have concerns about his temperament.

Trump believes you win debates by dominating your opponents.

He might have done better with the opposite strategy: Let Biden talk. In 1988 and 2008, Biden’s runaway tongue derailed his presidential hopes. Many Democrats worried after the debate that Biden sometimes floundered when he had opportunities to articulate a clear and compelling message about what he would do as president. Trump’s interruptions actually obscured Biden’s stumbles.

Biden looked strong when he stood up to Trump. He scored when he looked into the camera and directly addressed Americans – about the pandemic and, especially, about his son Hunter’s battle with addiction. But at other times he showed the same weaknesses he had in the Democratic primary debates.

Because President Trump and many of his staffers were infected with COVID, the commission on presidential debates wanted the candidates to be in separate studios this week. There’s precedent for that. In the third 1960 debate, Kennedy was in New York, Nixon was in Los Angeles and the moderator was in Chicago. Separate studios might make it easier to cut away from – or just cut off – a candidate who talks too much.

But, with this week’s faceoff canceled, let’s ask ourselves: What do debates have to do with being president?

What’s the benefit of thrusting candidates into gladiator-like, high-stakes, high-anxiety, do-or-die duels under the white-hot spotlight of national TV? Does their ability or inability to excel on that stage tell us anything about their ability to serve in public office?

Yes, we want to see candidates in a setting that forces them to be real. TV ads, photo ops and scripted speeches don’t do that. But we learn as much, if not more, by watching candidates answer real-time questions from real-life people in town-hall formats.

Today’s debates are about theater, acting and performing on stage. They are reality TV. If we want a president who projects calm, confidence and command authority on TV, let’s give Lester Holt the job and be done with it.

Debates reward good looks, a glib tongue and a quick mind. Being president requires good judgment, sound character and thoughtful deliberation. They’re not the same qualities.

We need presidents, not performers. We don’t need debates.

Gary Pearce, a former adviser to Governor Jim Hunt, blogs at www.NewDayforNC.com.  

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How would you grade the performance of Rowan County's incumbent state legislators — Carl Ford, Harry Warren, Julia Howard and Larry Pittman — during the previous two years?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Business

Disney seminar could provide “shot in the arm” to local businesses

News

Rowan Museum packages German history lesson into to-go dinner

Business

Candidates talk economic recovery, health care; Heggins leaves forum after opening

Education

$26 million grant will reward teachers, pay for renewal development

Nation/World

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Nation/World

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Education

One more approval left after Faith Academy clears charter advisory board

Education

RSS athletic programs face financial shortfalls due to canceled, delayed seasons

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported; state’s rate of tests returning positive grows

Crime

Blotter: Rowan investigators looking into vandalism of Woodleaf church

Crime

Inmate charged with attacking, injuring Rowan Detention Center officer

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to stick with plan B until January

Local

Cleveland man to walk for six hours to raise money for mother’s cancer treatment

Education

School board agrees to hold public hearing on Henderson Independent closure

Elections

Election 2020: In 76th District race, Warren, Heggins differ on COVID-19 response, Medicaid expansion

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases added to outbreak at Salisbury prison

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office announces agency promotions

Local

Sales tax revenue remains high, but county officials expect decrease

Education

Election 2020: East area school board candidates talk issues in 2020 race

Elections

Election 2020: Cooper says state must base future decisions on science; Forest wants full reopening of economy

Education

Election 2020: Salisbury area candidates differ on consolidation

Elections

Election 2020: Howard, Townsend talk issues in 77th District race

Education

Election 2020: After incumbent concedes, Studer unopposed for the southeast area school board seat

Elections

Election 2020: In state Senate race, Ford says governor exceeds authority, Ellis support COVID-19 response