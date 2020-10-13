October 13, 2020

  • 64°

Rowan Sheriff’s Office announces agency promotions

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

SALISBURY — Two veteran officers with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have been promoted to the rank of major following the retirement of Maj. Tim Wyrick.

Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten announced the following promotions and changes:

• Capt. Chad Moose was promoted to major and assigned to command the criminal division.

• Capt. John Sifford was also promoted major and assigned to command the support services, administration and detention.

• Lt. L.R. St. Clair was promoted to captain assigned the criminal division.

• Sgt. Justin Nelson was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the D crew.

• Sgt. Andrew Roland was transferred to the D crew.

• Detective Ryan Barkley was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the C crew.

• Deputy Adam Ratledge was promoted to detective and assigned to the criminal investigations division.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    The Rowan-Salisbury School Board is again planning to hold public hearings and potentially close Faith and Enochville elementary schools. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

Election 2020: In 76th District race, Warren, Heggins differ on COVID-19 response, Medicaid expansion

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases added to outbreak at Salisbury prison

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office announces agency promotions

Local

Sales tax revenue remains high, but county officials expect decrease

Education

Election 2020: East area school board candidates talk issues in 2020 race

Elections

Election 2020: Cooper said state must base future decisions on science; Forest wants full reopening of economy

Education

Election 2020: Salisbury area candidates differ on consolidation

Elections

Election 2020: Howard, Townsend talk issues in 77th District race

Education

Election 2020: After incumbent concedes, Studer unopposed for the southeast area school board seat

Elections

Election 2020: In state Senate race, Ford says governor exceeds authority, Ellis support COVID-19 response

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man faces drug charges after being found unconscious outside convenience store

Business

Photos: Look inside new ‘Hobbit House’ in China Grove

Crime

Rowan County man charged in overdose death of Cleveland couple

Crime

Police looking for man who struck ambulance in hit, run

Coronavirus

After 16 new COVID-19 cases reported, more than 460 considered currently active

Elections

Political Notebook: Two local candidates drop out of Rowan Chamber of Commerce forum

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s causing noise near train tracks in Salisbury, Spencer area?

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after deaths from fentanyl he’s accused of providing

Nation/World

Senators weigh COVID risk for Barrett Supreme Court hearing

Nation/World

‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild

Elections

Early voting begins Thursday; here’s what local voters need to know

Local

Miller’s Ferry crash prompts policies to protect first responders

Business

Biz Roundup: Buskers will still get a chance to shine during weekend showcases

Education

School board to receive update on bringing elementary students back full time