Rowan Sheriff’s Office announces agency promotions

SALISBURY — Two veteran officers with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have been promoted to the rank of major following the retirement of Maj. Tim Wyrick.

Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten announced the following promotions and changes:

• Capt. Chad Moose was promoted to major and assigned to command the criminal division.

• Capt. John Sifford was also promoted major and assigned to command the support services, administration and detention.

• Lt. L.R. St. Clair was promoted to captain assigned the criminal division.

• Sgt. Justin Nelson was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the D crew.

• Sgt. Andrew Roland was transferred to the D crew.

• Detective Ryan Barkley was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the C crew.

• Deputy Adam Ratledge was promoted to detective and assigned to the criminal investigations division.