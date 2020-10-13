Letters: Encouraged by anti-abortion protest

We respect the Christian denominations and our Jewish friends. We are not encouraging a political debate, but we need to echo Mother Theresa’s words, “if we can accept that a mother can kill her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?”

Although we are not Catholic, we were so encouraged by the stand that our Catholic friends took this past Sunday at the annual, peaceful protest against abortion in Rowan County.

It is difficult for us to understand how any person of faith could support abortion, but we want to be a support to those who are making life decisions. If you are pregnant and feel that abortion is your only option we want to encourage you to contact the Pregnancy Support Center in Salisbury. We stand with them in helping to remove the obstacles that seem to be in the way to you carrying your baby. Their telephone number is 704-633-7695. If you refer to this letter we will personally help you to choose life.

— Jim and Linda Duncan

Rockwell