October 13, 2020

Letter: He voted for former government teacher

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

On an October morning in 2008, I would be in Keith Townsend’s advanced placement government class analyzing one of the most consequential elections in American history. On an October morning in 2020, I had the honor and privilege of voting for him to represent District 77 in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Mr. Townsend, as an educator, will be an incredible advocate for public schools in many ways, especially in spreading broadband internet access to rural areas. With schools employing online learning programs during the pandemic, a reliable and speedy connection to the internet is vital. He will advocate for wider access so all students can learn online regardless of their address.

Please join me in voting for Keith Townsend for District 77.

— Nathanael Lytle

Cleveland

