Photos: Look inside new ‘Hobbit House’ in China Grove

CHINA GROVE — Trent Cherry this weekend welcomed the first group of visitors to the new Lucy Lu’s Hobbit House

Built in just a few months, the Hobbit House is the most recent addition to the Cherry Treesort, which now has six houses and is located in the China Grove area. While the other five houses were built in the trees, the Hobbit House was built with three of its sides covered in dirt. Only the front of the house is accessible, creating the hobbit-like feeling.

Before allowing guests to stay in the house on Friday night, Cherry and his children spent the night in house. Having his children be the first ones to stay in a new house at the Cherry Treesort is customary, Cherry said.