Blotter: Man charged after deaths from fentanyl he’s accused of providing

SALISBURY — A Mount Ulla man was charged Saturday with two felonies after allegedly providing two people with an illegal narcotic containing fentanyl that led to their deaths hours afterward.

Marcus Anthony Eudy, 28, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on two felony charges of death by distribution. A report states Eudy distributed, sold and provided an illegal narcotic that contained fentanyl to Susan and Marty Childers around 1 a.m. on June 7. Both Susan and Marty died hours after consuming the drug, the report states.

Eudy remains in the Rowan County Detention Center with a bond of $250,000.

In other weekend arrests:

• Steven Dacota Jones, 21, of Kannapolis, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday with four felony crime, including larceny by employee, attempting to obtain property by false pretenses, uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. The report alleges Jones used two counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gasoline at Mikey’s Convenience Store in Salisbury. The report also states Jones obtained a cash money prize from a lottery ticket he didn’t purchase from the convenience store while he was employed there. Additionally, it alleges he stole other goods from the store while employed there, including energy drinks, food, drinks, tobacco products and lottery tickets.

• Hassan Johnson, 23, of Kings Mountain, was charged on Saturday with two misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and injury to personal property. The arrest report alleges Johnson punched a woman in the face with a closed fist and caused at least $200 in damages after damaging a door at Brenner Crossing Apartments.

• Jeffery Warren Reed Jr., 26, of Salisbury, was charged on Saturday with five misdemeanor drug crimes, including simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jennye Lynn Payne, 46, of East Spencer, was charged on Friday with a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon. Payne allegedly assaulted another person with a pocket knife by cutting that person on the left arm.

• Sicerra Nicole Bowles, 30, of Cornelius, was charged by Salisbury Police on Friday with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.

• Christopher Wayne Piercy, 34, of Salisbury, was charged Saturday with two felony drug crimes, including possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule I controlled substance. Additionally, Piercy was arrested on two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce. Among the drugs in the report is nearly 3.8 grams of heroin.

• Thomas Lee Barnes Jr., 19, of Kannapolis, was charged Saturday on a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine, as well as three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

• Nathaniel Wade Holshouser, 31, of Lexington, was charged on Friday with a felony charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.

• Chloe Love Kosinski, 28, of Salisbury was charged on Friday with a felony charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.

• Justin Amir Cousin, 21, of Salisbury, was charged on Saturday with a felony charge of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, with intent to commit larceny.

