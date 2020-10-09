East Spencer youth program to start Oct. 13

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

EAST SPENCER — A youth program started by local pastors and community organizers will kick-off its inaugural event on Tuesday at the former school administration building.

The program, called “Mission: Possible Youth Ministry” will offer after-school tutoring, snacks, activities and board games.

The Rev. Michael Mitchell, a pastor at Liberty AME Zion Church, has spearheaded this program along with the Rev. Andrew Davis Jr., who is an associate minister at Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Salisbury. Mitchell and Davis approached the East Spencer town board meeting to ask for support for the program. They received the support they were looking for and the program.

The program will begin Oct. 13 and be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 110 S. Long St., the former Rowan-Salisbury School Administration Building, across from town hall. The students will meet Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The program will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions only 25 children are allowed inside and 50 outside.

A three-on-three basketball tournament is planned for the future. The pastors hope to implement a video game competition as well as engage participants in non-sports-related activities, including chess, life skills and after-school tutoring help.

The organizers are made up of local pastors, coaches, business owners and community advocates.