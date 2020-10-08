Hidden license plate leads to vehicle, foot chase in East Spencer

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A local man was charged with multiple offenses following a traffic stop that began in East Spencer and ended on in a crash.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Fred Paul Allen Jr., 26, with felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault on a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The pursuit began in the 400 block of Grant Street for a routine traffic stop, according to Chief Deputy David Ramsey. The officer noted the vehicle’s license plate was covered and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Allen, sped off and officers pursued him until he struck a tree at Grant and Adams streets.

He got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot chase and was found hiding in thick brush with a significant arm injury following the crash, Ramsey said.

When officers checked the vehicle they also found counterfeit checks inside it.

Allen remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $65,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole items from her vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road.

• A woman reported on Monday she was scammed out of money through telephone fraud while in the 8400 block of Dogwood Drive, Rockwell.

• Rowan-Salisbury Schools reported a larceny from a vehicle while in the 6500 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Misty Dawn McDaniel, 35, was charged on Monday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while at the Rowan Courthouse.

• Freddie Lee Bromell, 50, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 800 block of Beagle Club Road.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Someone attempted to break into Rack Room Shoes, located at 230 Faith Road, sometime between Monday night and Tuesday.