Woman faces charges for smuggling drugs into jail

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged a local woman with smuggling drugs and other paraphernalia in a body cavity and into the county jail.

The agency charged Marissa Kaye Cook, 28, of Salisbury, with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.

Cook attempted to smuggle narcotics into the jail, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. John Sifford.

During a search, Cook told jail staff that she had contraband concealed in her vaginal cavity. Initially, Cook retrieved and surrendered a syringe wrapped in black tape, Sifford said. She also admitted she had heroin and methamphetamine concealed in a 5-hour Energy bottle in her vaginal cavity, but was unable to retrieve it.

Cook was taken by jail staff to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center to extract the bottle containing the drugs. Medical personnel were able to remove the bottle, which allegedly contained one gram of heroin and three grams of methamphetamine.

Cook has numerous misdemeanor convictions and felony convictions for possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances. She also has pending charges in Rowan and Iredell counties for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possess with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Cook is awaiting service of the warrants.