Multi-county chase ends on I-85 after car flies off exit ramp

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Lexington man faces several traffic infractions after being accused of breaking a Lexington police officer’s window and nearly hitting two others during a Tuesday vehicle pursuit across multiple counties.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Zion Morris Boston, 20, of Holloway Church Road, with felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor speeding.

The chase began around 3 a.m. Wednesday in Davidson County after it was reported that Boston broke a window on a Lexington Police Department patrol vehicle and nearly hit two Lexington officers head-on from a vehicle.

Once the pursuit entered into Rowan County, officers with the Lexington Police Department discontinued the pursuit, said Rowan Sheriff’s Maj. John Sifford. Sifford said the chase continued onto Interstate 85 at Innes Street, traveling 100 mph. Boston was traveling in a white pickup without headlights on, he said.

Then, Sifford said, Boston began flashing his headlights in what deputies perceived to be taunting.

Other deputies joined in the pursuit, which continued until the driver attempted to get off the interstate at exit 58 into Cabarrus County. He was traveling too fast and continued across the top of the off-ramp and onto the other side. He came to rest in the grass, Sifford said.

He got out of the truck and attempted to run but was apprehended about 40 yards away.

He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and faces pending charges in Davidson County.