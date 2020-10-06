October 6, 2020

Three escape through thicket after high-speed chase in minivan

By Shavonne Potts

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

SALISBURY — Salisbury police are looking for three suspects who broke into the SV Discount store, stole cigarettes then took them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 85.

Police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker said the incident occurred before midnight after Tad Ogg, with the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement division, spotted a minivan at the store, located at 1621 Stokes Ferry Road.

When he approached to investigate, the driver sped off and this led to a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 85, Walker said.

Walker said the chase ended at Leach Road, near the Webb Road Flea Market. Three suspects got out of the van and took off running through a thicket. Police searched the area but the suspects were not located. The investigation continues, Walker said.

The van was from Michigan and police investigators are working to contact the owner. It had a stolen North Carolina license plate from a vehicle rental company in Charlotte.

The suspects stole cigarettes from the store, which were left in the van when they ran.

