October 6, 2020

  • 68°

Salisbury man charged with raping teen during date

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl that he’s accused of sexually assaulting while on a date.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Dylan Travis Seaford, 19, of Goodman Lake Road, with felony second-degree rape and felony second-degree sexual offense.

The girl told her father she was sexually assaulted while at Seaford’s home. She told her father they went to Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Friday, Sept. 18 and then back to his house to hang out, said Maj. John Sifford.

Sifford said the parents met Seaford and approved of the date. The two went to his room where she was assaulted. According to a report, the girl repeatedly told Seaford “no.”

Seaford was arrested Saturday at his Salisbury home and has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man charged with raping teen during date

Local

2 NC lawmakers subject of new ethics complaints on expenses

Landis

Landis town staff will look into adding speed bumps near curve on North Zion Street

Local

Volunteers spruce up exterior of Utzman-Chambers house

Granite Quarry

Granite Lake Park improvements moving ahead

Education

Hood Seminary awarded second $1 million grant

Coronavirus

Trump, still infectious, back at White House

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 5

Coronavirus

Only four COVID-19 cases added; health officials encourage flu vaccinations

Business

One of nation’s largest apartment owners buys three Salisbury complexes

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are some downtown streets still one-way?

Local

Commissioners green light phase two of COVID-19 protection plan

Crime

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with breaking into Cleveland home, pawning items

Local

Spokesman says Sen. Tillis improving after COVID diagnosis

Local

Oktoberfest brings families to downtown Kannapolis for fall fun

Business

‘Bring in the bass and treble’: How small development team is transforming downtown Kannapolis

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce announces speaker for Power in Partnership Program

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

Local

Salisbury City Council to appropriate nearly $550,000 to revitalize historic district

Education

Schools could lose free meals at the end of the year with no federal action

Business

Local kayaking company helps new paddlers explore the Yadkin River

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Lifestyle

All this for Merritt: Grace Lutheran fundraiser on tap with differences

Local

Salisbury Civitan Club ends year, presents awards