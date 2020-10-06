October 6, 2020

  • 73°

Police: Three found overdosed at Wendy’s with children in car

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

SALISBURY – Three people were found unconscious Monday inside a car with two young children present at Wendy’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Salisbury Police said one of the three managed to call 911 before she overdosed. Another faces felony drug charges.

Police charged Daniele Lamont Smith, 46, of Winston-Salem, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I.

A 39-year-old woman called 911 to say that two people she was in a car with were unconscious following an overdose. The three were inside a Toyota Avalon parked in the Wendy’s parking lot at 825 S. Jake Alexander Blvd.

The woman became unconscious while on the phone, according to police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

When police and EMS arrived, Smith, the 39-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were all unconscious, Walker said. They received the overdose reversal drug, Narcan.

A 2-year-old and 3-year-old were in the back seat and were Votra’s children, Walker said.

Smith remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Police: Three found overdosed at Wendy’s with children in car

Crime

Two face drug-related charges after drugs during traffic checkpoint

Crime

Salisbury man charged with raping teen during date

Local

2 NC lawmakers subject of new ethics complaints on expenses

Landis

Landis town staff will look into adding speed bumps near curve on North Zion Street

Local

Volunteers spruce up exterior of Utzman-Chambers house

Granite Quarry

Granite Lake Park improvements moving ahead

Education

Hood Seminary awarded second $1 million grant

Coronavirus

Trump, still infectious, back at White House

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 5

Coronavirus

Only four COVID-19 cases added; health officials encourage flu vaccinations

Business

One of nation’s largest apartment owners buys three Salisbury complexes

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are some downtown streets still one-way?

Local

Commissioners green light phase two of COVID-19 protection plan

Crime

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with breaking into Cleveland home, pawning items

Local

Spokesman says Sen. Tillis improving after COVID diagnosis

Local

Oktoberfest brings families to downtown Kannapolis for fall fun

Business

‘Bring in the bass and treble’: How small development team is transforming downtown Kannapolis

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce announces speaker for Power in Partnership Program

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

Local

Salisbury City Council to appropriate nearly $550,000 to revitalize historic district

Education

Schools could lose free meals at the end of the year with no federal action

Business

Local kayaking company helps new paddlers explore the Yadkin River

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available