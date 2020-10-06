October 6, 2020

  • 57°

Group sent thousands of incorrect voter registration forms

By News Service Report

Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — A company working to increase election participation mistakenly sent 11,000 voter registration forms pre-filled with incorrect information to people in North Carolina, state elections officials said Tuesday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections released a statement saying the company called Civitech mistakenly sent the voter registration forms that included incorrect name, address and birth date information. The company was not working with state or local governments.

The company has since been reaching out to people who were sent the incorrect forms, which were intended for those eligible to vote but not currently registered.

The state board encouraged people to carefully review any mailings from nongovernment groups and discard any that have incorrect information.
“Carefully review these mailings, and please remember that accurate information about the elections process, including how to register to vote, and how to check your voter registration status, are available at NCSBE.gov,” Karen Brinson Bell, the board’s executive director, said in a statement.

The board described Civitech as a vendor that “works with companies and campaigns to increase voter registrations.” The board said the mistake came in the final stages of processing due to a data error.

Civitech COO Sarah Jackel said in a statement that the company is working to contact those who received the incorrect forms and is mailing them new blank forms.

Company officials didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail or email asking if the 11,000 incorrect forms were sent on behalf of a campaign or a nonpartisan group.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Health Department: Salisbury prison outbreak now up to 72 positives

Crime

Three escape through thicket after high-speed chase in minivan

Crime

Blotter: Vandals break-in, write ‘satan’ on Cleveland church’s counter

Elections

Group sent thousands of incorrect voter registration forms

Crime

Police: Three found overdosed at Wendy’s with children in car

Crime

Two face drug-related charges after drugs during traffic checkpoint

Crime

Salisbury man charged with raping teen during date

Local

2 NC lawmakers subject of new ethics complaints on expenses

Landis

Landis town staff will look into adding speed bumps near curve on North Zion Street

Local

Volunteers spruce up exterior of Utzman-Chambers house

Granite Quarry

Granite Lake Park improvements moving ahead

Education

Hood Seminary awarded second $1 million grant

Coronavirus

Trump, still infectious, back at White House

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 5

Coronavirus

Only four COVID-19 cases added; health officials encourage flu vaccinations

Business

One of nation’s largest apartment owners buys three Salisbury complexes

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are some downtown streets still one-way?

Local

Commissioners green light phase two of COVID-19 protection plan

Crime

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with breaking into Cleveland home, pawning items

Local

Spokesman says Sen. Tillis improving after COVID diagnosis

Local

Oktoberfest brings families to downtown Kannapolis for fall fun

Business

‘Bring in the bass and treble’: How small development team is transforming downtown Kannapolis

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce announces speaker for Power in Partnership Program

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium