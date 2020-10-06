Blotter: Vandals break-in, write ‘satan’ on Cleveland church’s counter

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.p0tts@salisburypost.com

CLEVELAND — Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a break-in and vandalism at a local church where someone wrote the word “satan” on a kitchen counter.

Christ Episcopal Church, 3430 Old U.S. 70, said the break-in occurred sometime between Thursday night and Friday.

Someone broke the glass on the front door as well as the glass on a stove in the kitchen. There were broken dishes on the floor. The vandals also tied yarn around fans and pillars at the church, said Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. John Sifford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of vandalism in the 200 block of Playground Lane.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of a burglary in the 2100 block of U.S. 29, Landis.

• A man reported on Saturday his Coachman Catalina RV was stolen from the 3400 block of Needmore Road, Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of a burglary in the 2900 block of Faith Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of a domestic assault while in the 600 block of Morgan Road, Gold Hill.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of larceny while in the 1100 block of Chaffin Road, Woodleaf.

• A woman reported on Saturday someone stole her firearm from the 100 block of Cruse Circle.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 100 block of Wal Hollow Lane, Mooresville.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stole a gun from the 8100 block of Castor Road.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of larceny while in the 5800 block of South Main Street.

• A man reported on Sunday a building was broken into and a four-wheeler was also taken from the 500 block of Chalk Maple Road, China Grove.

• Briana Nicole Chalmers, 26, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce while in on South U.S. 29 and Sheltie Lane, Landis.

• Jonathan Wayne Nix, 32, was charged on Friday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle while in the 1200 block of Cannon Street, Rockwell.

• Edwardo Renaldo George, 38, was charged on Friday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance schedule II while in the 200 block of Ellis Loop Road.

• Rache Jamal Fortson, 30, was charged on Saturday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance schedule II while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Robert Wilkerson Drew, 56, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 600 block of Morgan Road, Gold Hill.

• Timothy Wayne Cooper, 51, was charged on Saturday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the southbound lane of Interstate 85 and Lane Street.

• Steven Alan Powers, 36, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the southbound lane of Interstate 85 and Lane Street.

• Michael Andrew Callicutt, 38, was charged on Sunday with felony larceny while in the 1300 block of Goodson Road.

• Tanner Ross Gulledge, 26, was charged on Sunday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 700 block of Bradshaw Road, Mount Ulla.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Cheerwine Bottling Co. reported on Monday someone stole items from a vehicle in the 1400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Downtown Salisbury Inc. reported on Monday a break-in occurred at a building at 216 S. Main St. sometime between Thursday and Sunday.

• A break-in was reported on Monday in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue.