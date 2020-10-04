White 72nd Anniversary

Charles Lee White Sr. and Mary Vernice Twitty White of Salisbury, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 1, 2020. They are celebrating with a special surprise dinner with family.

The Whites were united in marriage Oct. 1, 1948. Both retired, they are members of Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, where Charles is a Deacon and Mary is a Deaconess and Mother of the church.

The couple’s children are Juanita Boyd Hardy and husband Melvin of Silver Spring, MD., Apostle Charlene Kellam and husband Bishop J.C. Kellam of Salisbury, Pastor Carolyn Leonard and husband Moses of Salisbury, Barbara Jean Selmon and husband James of Houston, Texas, Charles Lee White Jr. of Salisbury, Marie Carlos of Salisbury, Pastor Kathy White of Salisbury, and Rhonda Ganiel White and husband Charles of Houston, Texas.

The Whites also have 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

We the White Family, thank the Lord Jesus for 72 years of marriage, and we pray that our parents will live to see many, many, many, more. God bless you. We love you! Your Family!

About Post Lifestyles Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content More by Post