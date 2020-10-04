October 4, 2020

  • 46°
Livingstone's Anthony Brown (26) celebrating a touchdown run in a game last season. (File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post)

CIAA: With no Livingstone football this school year, basketball team sets sights on January start

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 4, 2020

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which includes Livingstone College, won’t have any sort of football season this school year.

Not even the condensed version that the South Atlantic Conference, which includes Catawba, still hopes to have.

“This is a very challenging time,” Livingstone AD Lamonte Massie-Sampson said. “But our student-athletes will be highly engaged within their programs, focused on academics and preparing for the next phase in their sport. Our top priority is their health and well-being.”

Livingstone’s football season would have been the first under the leadership of former NFL standout Sean Gilbert. Gilbert was announced as the Blue Bears’ new head coach in January.

Gilbert plans to use this time to focus on strength and conditioning and to build relationships with the players.

Livingstone has a roster of 84. No student-athletes will lose their scholarships for this academic year.

Also canceled for the 2020-21 school year are CIAA men’s and women’s cross country.

“This difficult decision was made with the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches and staff in mind,” Massie-Sampson said. “There are so many unknowns as it relates to this pandemic, so it behooves us to be proactive in every approach to resuming sports. We feel very comfortable with and fully support the decision made by our conference.”

Volleyball, normally played in the fall, has not been canceled and is moving forward with plans for a spring season.

The CIAA also announced a start date for men’s and women’s basketball, although it’s not nearly as optimistic as the Nov. 21 start planned by the SAC.

Condensed CIAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons are scheduled to begin on Jan. 9.

“Delaying the start of our winter seasons acts in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff as it ensures proper re-socialization for all parties while affording our membership the opportunity to implement recommended health and safety measures prior to competition,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. “Although unfortunate and unprecedented circumstances this year will prohibit athletic seasons for some, we remain committed to bolstering opportunities that amplify the experiences of our student-athletes, member institutions, partners and fans.”

Men’s and women’s basketball will feature a 16-game conference schedule.

CIAA schools are permitted to play up to six non-conference opponents. All teams will adhere to a uniform COVID-19 testing and reporting policy prior to each contest.

At this time, the CIAA plans to proceed with spring sports as scheduled, but the league will continue to monitor any changes in legislation that could impact those plans.

An update on CIAA championships for spring and winter seasons, events such as the CIAA basketball tournament, will be provided at a later date.

Indoor track and field and women’s bowling have not been canceled. Potential start dates are under review.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Oktoberfest brings families to downtown Kannapolis for fall fun

Business

‘Bring in the bass and treble’: How small development team is transforming downtown Kannapolis

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce announces speaker for Power in Partnership Program

Local

Commissioners will consider extending solar farm moratorium

Local

Salisbury City Council to appropriate nearly $550,000 to revitalize historic district

Education

Schools could lose free meals at the end of the year with no federal action

Business

Local kayaking company helps new paddlers explore the Yadkin River

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Lifestyle

All this for Merritt: Grace Lutheran fundraiser on tap with differences

Local

Salisbury Civitan Club ends year, presents awards

Local

Salisbury Poor People’s Campaign group marches for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury Lions Club marks 88th anniversary

Nation/World

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

Elections

North Carolina Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis

Education

School board candidates talk diversity, superintendent search, consolidation

Elections

Judge OK’s North Carolina plan to ease absentee voting rules

News

Social justice group sets protest over Supreme Court nominee

Local

Book lovers rejoice as Rowan Public Library opens its doors once again

Elections

Trump’s virus hospitalization rocks final stage of campaign

News

Virus detected in UNC Charlotte wastewater

News

Five Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers resign after Black man’s death in custody

Coronavirus

Tillis tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County ends week with seven COVID-19 deaths

College

CIAA cancels football season, delays all winter sports seasons