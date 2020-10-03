October 3, 2020

  • 48°

Virus detected in UNC Charlotte wastewater

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Students at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte were told to stay inside their dorm on Friday after the virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in the dorm’s wastewater, officials said.

Emergency management officials tweeted the news Friday morning, saying that the virus was detected during routine sampling, news outlets report. Officials didn’t name the residence hall where the virus was detected, citing the privacy of the residents.

Under university’s protocol, residents in the hall must remain in the building until they are tested for coronavirus. The tests were expected to take place Friday afternoon.

No one living in the dorm has reported COVID-19 symptoms, “and no additional residence halls are affected at this time,” the school said.

The school said anyone testing positive or identified as a close contact of anyone who tests positive will be placed in quarantine/isolation in accordance with the school protocols.

UNC Charlotte reached record enrollment of more than 30,000 students for the fall semester and resumed in-class learning on Thursday for some studies.

The school has nine active COVID-19 cases, according to its COVID-19 Dashboard. Five are on-campus students, four of whom have been isolated and one quarantined, according to the Dashboard.

Print Article

Comments

Education

School board candidates talk diversity, superintendent search, consolidation

Elections

Judge OK’s North Carolina plan to ease absentee voting rules

News

Social justice group sets protest over Supreme Court nominee

Local

Book lovers rejoice as Rowan Public Library opens its doors once again

Elections

Trump’s virus hospitalization rocks final stage of campaign

News

Virus detected in UNC Charlotte wastewater

News

Five Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers resign after Black man’s death in custody

Coronavirus

Tillis tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic

Coronavirus

County ends week with seven COVID-19 deaths after another reported Friday at Liberty Commons

College

CIAA cancels football season, delays all winter sports seasons

Crime

Blotter: Pair thrown from moped in hit-and-run incident

Crime

Salisbury man faces list of charges after six-month drug investigation

Coronavirus

President Trump to be hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Elections

Chamber of Commerce will have virtual forum for legislative candidates

Coronavirus

President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Elections

NC halts plan to resolve ballot issue with voter affidavits

Elections

Trump attacking voting rules in NC, other areas

Elections

Tillis, Cunningham at odds on Supreme Court pick, absentee voting

Business

Phase three to reopen local movie theater, NC Transportation Museum train rides

Education

School board candidates talk accomplishments, challenges at NAACP forum

Coronavirus

Rate of COVID-19 tests returning positive drops below 8%

Elections

Democratic candidate for 13th District will host virtual fundraising event with actor Mark Hamill

Crime

Blotter: Charlotte man charged with weapons-related offenses after vehicle stop, chase

Crime

Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in traffic stop