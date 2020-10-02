Blotter: Pair thrown from moped in hit-and-run incident

SALISBURY — An early 2000s model Ford Explorer is the suspected vehicle in a hit-and-run that resulted in minor injuries on Thursday.

Salisbury Police Department Sergeant Rus DeSantis said the vehicle was allegedly traveling with no headlights on at about 7:30 p.m. on West Jake Alexander Boulevard when it hit a moped, ejecting the vehicle’s two riders.

One victim was uninjured and the other had superficial scrapes on her knee, and refused medical transport. DeSantis said police were unable to get the license plate number of the suspect vehicle.

In other crime news:

• An unknown suspect was reported for fraud at Office Depot on East Innes St.

The suspect approached the counter at the store at about noon on Thursday claiming to want to purchase a $200 gift card, swapped the card with an unloaded card and demanded his money back.

• Kysheke Hishad Sweat, 20, of Concord, was charged with felony buying or receiving stolen property on Thursday in connection to a Tuesday incident.

DeSantis said an officer saw a vehicle turn onto Brenner Avenue and observed the lights that illuminate the registration plate were not working. During the stop, Sweat allegedly indicated there was a weapon under the vehicle’s seat and it was seized.

Sweat was cited for concealing a weapon and the firearm was reported stolen, leading to the felony charge.

• A woman was charged with felony drug possession after an early-morning traffic stop on Thursday.

DeSantis said an officer saw a Dodge Caravan traveling on Jake Alexander Boulevard with no passenger-side tail light and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Tiffaney Marianna Sanchez, 35, of Salisbury, gave her license to the officer.

DeSantis said a K-9 was requested and indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle. Officers allegedly found digital scales, multiple bags and a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Sanchez allegedly admitted to having a pipe and more methamphetamine on her. She was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

• There were three reports of vandalism on Thursday. A storm door was damaged at a W.D. Avenue address, a window on Main Street address and a window on East Kerr Street.