Letter: Would police treat situation the same?

A wife calls police telling the 911 operator that her husband is threatening suicide and has guns in his house, which is in an upper-scale location and is waterfront. Local officers and the SWAT team arrive and successfully defuse the situation with the 6-foot, 8-inch man who wears an imposing beard. A life is saved.

What if the house had been surrounded by empty lots and boarded up houses and the wife and her husband were Black? Would the life have been saved or treated like those of Taylor, Floyd and so many more?

— Roger Barbee

Mooresville