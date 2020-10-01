Letter: My president wouldn’t do that

This is in response to Larry Goodman’s letter on Sept. 17 (“Letter: America needs four more years of Trump”).

I don’t know what planet you are on!

You need to watch other news stations, no Trump’s Fox News Channel to really know what is going on in America. Your beautiful President Trump that loves his country and the American people, I don’t know him.

If a president loves his country, he would not kill his people. He is a liar, tells untruths, connives and cheats for his own benefit. Everything he has a problem with, it is always somebody else’s fault — not his.

Your president, before the virus cam, know this was airborne and didn’t do one thing about it but to tell us it was a hoax by the Democrats. He did not press for masks, wanted to open up the country and get back to normal before the election. Yes, he has risked many Americans’ lives. This was to help him win elections. Every day, he tells one lie after another. You can’t believe what comes out of his mouth.

If any member of his administration is not loyal to him, they are fired and replaced with someone who will.

No one but Russia intervened in the election. My president would not let Vladimir Putin get by with sending his soldiers to the Middle East to kill our soldiers and call our forces dead beat and losers. Putin can do anything he wants because Trump likes dictatorship, admires him and wants to be Putin in America. In another four years, that is what he has in mind and is already working on it. America needs to get their heads straight. We do not want this in America.

He wants us to live in fear.

He encouraged people in N.C. to vote twice — once by mail, once in person. Your president just told voters to commit a crime — a felony! My president wouldn’t do that.

By the way, those Republicans don’t care about you. They just want your money. Why don’t you send them another big check?

— Pat Basinger

Salisbury