September 29, 2020

  • 68°

Letter: Responding to letter from fellow veteran

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020

You must read the Salisbury Post. It is the only way I can reply to letters to me. I hope the Post publishes this because it isn’t signed. It takes a while to make a good friend.

The letter states:

“Dear Walter,

I consider you a good friend. I read your letter to the editor. Please stop bashing our president and commander-in-chief. We respect your political opinions, but most all veterans fully support President Trump and the outstanding job he has done to strengthen our weak military under the former administration. Also, if you feel you cannot vote to keep America great, please don’t vote at all, especially for the Democratic party of hatred, violence and vandalism. They are destroying our great country with the BLM movement. And thank you for the wonderful photos you are giving to so many veterans.

A good friend and fellow veteran.”

Now, it’s my turn.

The commander-in-chief didn’t want disabled American veterans to be in his parade. They were suckers and losers.

Thank God the Sullivans aren’t alive to hear Trump call their five sons suckers and losers. It’s not just the Sullivans, but all mothers, fathers, wives and husbands share his views.

How can you support Trump, who cheated his sisters and niece out of their inheritance and would disinherit his son if he enlists in the military.

You say hatred. He hates anyone that disagrees with him. Take former Sen. John McCain, a five-year prisoner of war as an example.

You say don’t vote. Well, not voting is a vote for Trump.

Three people that know Trump better than most people wrote books on him. Blood relatives, a sister and a niece, and his lawyer. Who knows what evil lurks in the heart of Trump.

— Walter Leather

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

China Grove

Reaper’s Realm owners promise beefed-up security after weekend shooting

Business

Contractor expands local footprint, takes on county’s coronavirus projects

News

Home Improvement: Holiday gifts to spark home improvement ideas

Elections

Political Notebook: Local parties will host watch parties for presidential debate

Crime

China Grove man cited for driving through school field

BREAKING NEWS

October closure hearings set for Faith, Enochville elementary schools

Crime

Police say man gave false name after high speed chase, crashing into lumber truck

Coronavirus

Nearly 400 cases considered currently active in the county

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College creates free course to help parents tackle virtual learning

Business

New unemployment claims down in August, could indicate positive trend for businesses

Crime

Salisbury man faces drug possession charges after overdose call

Crime

Police: Man charged after children call 911 from neighbor’s house

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who are people behind sign at City Park playground?

Coronavirus

Prison in Salisbury latest site of COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury Man charged with felony assault by strangulation

Nation/World

Trump vows quick Supreme Court vote, Biden urges delay for Nov. 3

Nation/World

New rule may strip pollution protections from popular lakes

East Spencer

East Spencer draws crowd for annual community day

Elections

In Rowan’s legislative races, Howard, Warren get off to strongest start in fundraising

Business

From Navy SEAL to Medicare agent, Trent Waller looks to continue serving his community

Elections

In 13th Congressional District race, Budd, Huffman differ on government’s role in COVID-19 help

Local

Rowan County Telecommunications joins new state digital 911 system

Education

School board will consider scheduling public hearings for Faith, Enochville closures

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion makes donation to support racial equality and justice