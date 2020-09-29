China Grove man cited for driving through school field

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY – A China Grove man was issued a citation after he allegedly drove his vehicle through a wet field at Overton Elementary School and became stuck.

Alexander Dane Wisehart, 29, of North Enochville Avenue, was cited for misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. Police responded on Friday morning to the school, located at 1825 W. Park Road, to find the vehicle was stuck at the edge of the woods as he was trying to exit the field.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A larceny was reported on Friday from the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Saturday she believes her husband was being neglected while in the care of a nursing home in the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man reported on Saturday he paid money for a fictitious rental advertisement.

• A woman said her father was being neglected as a patient in a local nursing home in the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Stout Heating and Air Conditioning reported on Saturday someone stole items from a vehicle while in the 400 block of South Craige Street.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 900 block of West Innes Street.

• Christina Marie Griffin, 28, was charged on Saturday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II while in the 300 block of Faith Road.

• James Lawrence J. Townsend, 54, was charged on Saturday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II while in the 300 block of Faith Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a breaking and entering while in the 200 block of Baptist Church Road, Gold Hill.

• A woman reported on Thursday she was punched in the face by her boyfriend while in the 100 block of Beechwood Drive.

• Timothy Dale Sechler, 49, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor communicating threats while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

• Nicholas Dale Overman, 34, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 100 block of Beechwood Drive.

• Daniel Gauge Poteat, 26, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana while in the 2000 block of Wellington Hills Circle.

• Caitlin Marie Parham, 21, was charged on Thursday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance schedule I while in the 2000 block of Wellington Hills Circle.

• Terry Dewayne Mitchell, 48, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 200 block of North Main Street.