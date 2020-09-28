September 29, 2020

  • 68°

Police: Man charged after children call 911 from neighbor’s house

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:07 pm Monday, September 28, 2020

SALISBURY — Police have charged a local man after they received a 911 call from his children to report their mother was being assaulted.

Salisbury Police charged Ryan Michael Price, 33, whose address is listed as the streets of Salisbury, with felon assault by strangulation. Price, who has been out of prison a couple of months got into a verbal and physical altercation with the mother of his children, said police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

The woman was on the front porch when Price approached. He questioned whether she was going to let him see the children. The two got into a verbal fight and Price allegedly punched the woman in the mouth. He’s accused of pushing her against a wall and pressing his forearm against her neck.

The woman told police she believed she blacked out because she doesn’t remember anything afterward. The children — a 9-year-old, 8-year-old and a 5-year-old — ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, Walker said.

When police responded, they noted the woman had blood around her nose and mouth as well as bruising around her neck.

Price remains in the Rowan County jail without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident.

Print Article

Comments

China Grove

Reaper’s Realm owners promise beefed-up security after weekend shooting

Business

Contractor expands local footprint, takes on county’s coronavirus projects

News

Home Improvement: Holiday gifts to spark home improvement ideas

Elections

Political Notebook: Local parties will host watch parties for presidential debate

Crime

China Grove man cited for driving through school field

BREAKING NEWS

October closure hearings set for Faith, Enochville elementary schools

Crime

Police say man gave false name after high speed chase, crashing into lumber truck

Coronavirus

Nearly 400 cases considered currently active in the county

Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College creates free course to help parents tackle virtual learning

Business

New unemployment claims down in August, could indicate positive trend for businesses

Crime

Salisbury man faces drug possession charges after overdose call

Crime

Police: Man charged after children call 911 from neighbor’s house

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who are people behind sign at City Park playground?

Coronavirus

Prison in Salisbury latest site of COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury Man charged with felony assault by strangulation

Nation/World

Trump vows quick Supreme Court vote, Biden urges delay for Nov. 3

Nation/World

New rule may strip pollution protections from popular lakes

East Spencer

East Spencer draws crowd for annual community day

Elections

In Rowan’s legislative races, Howard, Warren get off to strongest start in fundraising

Business

From Navy SEAL to Medicare agent, Trent Waller looks to continue serving his community

Elections

In 13th Congressional District race, Budd, Huffman differ on government’s role in COVID-19 help

Local

Rowan County Telecommunications joins new state digital 911 system

Education

School board will consider scheduling public hearings for Faith, Enochville closures

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion makes donation to support racial equality and justice